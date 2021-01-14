HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced an expanded commitment to improve the sustainability of its seafood procurement practices and standards in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). These new commitments build on past successes and continue to advance Sysco’s position as a global leader in seafood sustainability, set high standards for the seafood industry, establish long-term sustainability goals, and build consumer trust.

Through its continued collaboration with WWF, Sysco will expand the current responsible sourcing program for its U.S. broadline business to also include sourcing for its specialty and Canadian broadline business, as well as increase the purchase of certified responsible seafood. It also adds new commitments to prohibit the sale of endangered species, advance its traceability work and help address deforestation. Specifically, Sysco’s commitments include achieving by the end of 2025:

Improving Sourcing

Sourcing 100% of its top 15 (by volume) wild-caught Sysco Portico Brand seafood species groups from fisheries that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), in MSC full assessment, or in a comprehensive Fishery Improvement Project (FIP), and source at least 85% of this top 15 volume from fisheries that are MSC certified

Sourcing 100% of Sysco Portico Brand canned or pouched tuna products from fisheries that are MSC certified, in MSC full assessment, in a comprehensive FIP, or from companies that are members of the International Seafood Sustainability Association, and source at least 25% of this volume from fisheries that are MSC certified

Sourcing 100% of its top five (by volume) aquaculture Sysco Portico Brand seafood species groups from farms that are certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), in ASC full assessment, in a credible Aquaculture Improvement Project , or at a minimum Best Aquaculture Practices 2-star certified, and source at least 20% of this top five volume from farms that are ASC certified



Advancing Traceability

Engaging with suppliers of Sysco Portico Brand farmed shrimp products to ensure supply chains are traceable to the farm’s geographic location and address issues of deforestation or conversion of natural ecosystems (i.e. mangrove ecosystems and other natural wetlands)

Working with WWF to adopt key traceability principles and build on the work of the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability

Protecting Endangered Species

Prohibiting the sale of endangered species for Sysco seafood products globally, already an immaterial portion of Sysco’s seafood sales



“As the world’s leading foodservice distributor, Sysco strives to deliver superior products and services to our customers in a way that balances the needs of people, products and planet,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer. “Together with WWF, we will continue working to implement sustainable sourcing practices that advance the health of fisheries and fishing communities around the world.”

Sysco has held a successful partnership on seafood sustainability with WWF since 2009. The company’s commitments during this time have resulted in its sourcing over 700 million pounds of more sustainable seafood, securing the livelihoods for more than 100,000 people, and improving protections for species and habitats worldwide.

“Sysco has been a leader in its industry and the global movement to ensure more sustainable seafood production worldwide,” said Caroline Tippett, senior director of seafood markets at WWF. “Due to its direct engagement, Sysco has influenced global supply chains, markets and fisheries to engage in the journey towards producing more responsible seafood. We greatly commend Sysco’s continued commitment to this movement with its new, even more robust 2025 commitment goals. These efforts help safeguard the natural environment, the livelihoods of people who depend on these resources, and support the future stability of the seafood industry as a whole.”

To learn more about Sysco’s commitment to sustainable seafood, read the Sysco and WWF Seafood Sustainability Report.



