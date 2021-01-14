WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, announces that it has added key members to the senior management team.



Xalles Holdings has appointed Karen Nguyen as its Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ms. Nguyen will lead the corporate marketing strategy for Xalles Holdings and will support each operating subsidiary through marketing tools, systems, and standards. Using her 15 years of experience in key corporate marketing roles and consulting business, Ms. Nguyen will drive a focused agenda across the Xalles Holdings portfolio.

A growth-focused leader, Ms. Nguyen brings a multi-faceted career as a marketeer and successful entrepreneur. Prior to her consulting practice advising clients across high-technology, finance, government, and retail, Ms. Nguyen was head of Worldwide Partner Marketing for Western Digital. In this dual role, she was instrumental in launching channel marketing programs across 90 countries and managed teams in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Prior to Western Digital, Ms. Nguyen was part of the Global Strategic Alliances team at Experian Marketing Services that identified fintech acquisitions and performed due diligence. She received her Bachelors and MBA from University of California, Irvine.

Everett Doolittle has been appointed as the President of Xalles Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc. As President, Mr. Doolittle will apply his 25 years of fintech business development experience in his new role, responsible for leveraging the technology and intellectual property of the X2X system for financial transaction reconciliation to grow the licensing and payment auditing business.

Mr. Doolittle led the business development of a technology based, financial supply chain management and eCommerce payment system called “PowerTrack” for U.S. Bank which evolved to a multi-bank payment network in a joint venture with Visa called “Syncada”. He also launched the “Financial Services Offshore Practice” supporting finance related corporate back office functions for UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Both international initiatives re-engineered operations, systems and workflow, including the process of invoice processing, audit and payment.

“Karen has a wealth of experience in creating brand identity across various market dynamics. She is not only innovative but has a track record of executing marketing strategies that drive financial value to organizations. Her expertise and vision will help propel Xalles forward during our next phase of growth,” stated Thomas Nash, Chief Executive Officer of Xalles Holdings. He added, “Having worked directly with Everett during the PowerTrack rollout across the Department of Defense, I am excited to see the results he will bring to Xalles and our financial transaction and payment auditing business lines.”

Ms. Nguyen and Mr. Doolittle will be instrumental in helping Xalles succeed as a fintech holding company, specializing in payment solutions and accretive fintech rollups.

In 2020, Xalles announced that it would proceed with accounting and auditing work to enable the company to uplist to OTCQB (Quotation Board) as well as offer shares through a Reg A+ public offering. The accounting and auditing tasks are now planned to be completed as soon as possible. Additional updates will be forthcoming on these activities and other previously announced transactions.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

