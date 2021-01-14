LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak, a leading provider of product engineering services, and Syntiant Corp., a deep learning chip technology company advancing AI pervasiveness in edge devices, today announced a design collaboration focused on providing customers with a turnkey solution to build innovative end-to-end audio and voice-enabled products.

This collaboration with Syntiant showcases Cardinal Peak’s device engineering expertise and long-term client project success.

“Our partnership with Syntiant enables us to design highly customized audio products with the highest levels of fidelity and very low latency,” said Bernard Vachon, VP of Embedded Engineering at Cardinal Peak. “Syntiant’s chips provide powerful processing, compact size and ultralow power requirements.”

Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultralow-power, high-performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, true wireless earbuds, hearing aids and laptops.

Leveraging the power of Syntiant’s deep learning processors, Cardinal Peak will provide clients with scalable, secure, efficient and cost-effective audio product development capabilities. Cardinal Peak’s team of 100-plus engineers has deep experience in hardware, embedded software, cloud and end-user applications, such as mobile and quality assurance, to develop connected audio, Internet of Things and voice products.

“Our collaboration brings together Syntiant’s low-power neural network technology with Cardinal Peak’s leading product design capabilities,” said Kurt Busch, CEO at Syntiant. “Working with Cardinal Peak expands our capabilities to support custom designs and further scale the broad adoption of our neural decision processors."

Both Cardinal Peak and Syntiant are members of Amazon’s Voice Interoperability Initiative, a commitment to providing choice and flexibility while advancing machine learning, artificial intelligence research, interoperability and security. The initiative focuses on improving customer experiences with multiple, simultaneous wake words and voice assistants or agents.

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak accelerates product development with end-to-end design services for connected devices. A leading product engineering services firm, Cardinal Peak leverages deep experience in hardware, embedded software, cloud, end-user applications, such as mobile and quality assurance (QA), to develop connected IoT products in multiple markets, including audio, video, security and medical. Learn more and reach our experts at cardinalpeak.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultralow-power, high-performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, earbuds, hearing aids and laptops. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; and as a CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree; among others. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

