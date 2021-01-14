REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first — and only — complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced the appointment of Scott Barmmer as chief revenue officer. Barmmer is known for building world-class sales organizations and will tap into his deep history of scaling companies for exponential growth through a data-driven approach to sales and go-to-market activities. In this role, Barmmer will oversee all aspects of strategic and channel partnerships, worldwide sales and field operations.

Company Primed for Impressive Growth; Rising Demand for CX Capabilities

For the past year, Reputation.com’s footprint has grown to over seven locations with more than 500 employees worldwide, despite a challenging business climate and global pandemic. The company has expanded its enterprise and mid-market customer base significantly and has also seen increased interest in the reputation experience management platform due to the pandemic upending the way companies do business and communicate with their customers. The influence of social media and unsolicited online reviews has never been more critical, giving consumers unprecedented access to knowledge about the brands they interact with and the power to decide where they spend their money. At the center of it all is Customer Experience (CX), with Reputation.com as the only platform that helps brands quickly spin up their CX program and turn interactions into actions, thus enhancing their reputation with their customers and their bottom line.

“The CX market has evolved rapidly over the years — a pace only accelerated by the pandemic — and it’s never been more important for businesses to have a solid CX strategy in place and an effective implementation partner on board,” said Barmmer. “Reputation.com has a unique market opportunity, and unlike any other brand in the Customer Experience marketplace, our powerful platform has all the essential elements in place to help organizations turn customer interactions into action and use feedback to fuel business progress. I am honored to join Reputation.com’s purpose-driven management team and I am committed to building out a world-class sales organization.”

An accomplished sales executive, Barmmer has a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales teams. Barmmer brings nearly thirty years of industry experience to Reputation.com. Prior to joining Reputation.com, he was senior vice president of international sales at DocuSign where the company’s international sales revenue grew 300% under his leadership; designed, built and ran sales and delivery teams in Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Japan; and was instrumental in the lead up to one of 2018’s most successful IPO’s, with a current market cap of more than $49 billion. Before DocuSign, Barmmer was the vice president of sales at both Get Satisfaction from 2011 to 2013, acquired by Sprinklr in 2015. In 2004, Barmmer joined a small yet rapidly growing Salesforce as their first outside hire in Commercial Sales leadership. Over the next five years, he had the opportunity to help build and execute what is now often referred to as the velocity sales model.

“Scott is an exceptional leader with an impeccable track record of building several respected and high-performing sales organizations. I am thrilled to have him join our team and know he will help us meet and exceed our sales metrics while creating a built-to-last organization,” said Joe Fuca, chief executive officer at Reputation.com. “As the company continues to experience unprecedented growth, Scott will play a key role in refining our sales and go-to-market strategy while enhancing our credibility with customers and prospects. He’s exactly what we need to ensure Reputation.com reaches its highest potential.”

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

Media Contacts:

Shelby Valdez

202.549.7234

svaldez@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.609.3775

reputation@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e858bea-2ec6-4da9-99d7-b1f020313ccf