FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache® Ignite® distributed database, today announced GridGain 8.8 , the latest release of the company’s in-memory computing platform. The release features enhanced support for GridGain’s multi-tier database engine, which scales up and out across memory and disk. The changes enable customers to leverage the disk tier of the database to query much larger datasets, reduce total cost of ownership, and secure sensitive or personal data at rest. Companies can now use GridGain for a greater number of production use cases, ranging from complex real-time analytics to mission-critical transactional workloads.



“As our customers expand their use of GridGain, they increasingly require the flexibility to scale workloads beyond available memory capacity,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “As a result, we are continuing to evolve our data persistence technology to simplify GridGain cluster management, reduce disk requirements and improve performance, while lowering TCO and accelerating time to value. The combination of more effective disk utilization and higher memory quotas for SQL allows GridGain to support significantly larger and more complex real-time analytics use cases.”

GridGain’s multi-tier database engine enables companies to build modern applications that support transactional and analytical workloads on the same dataset by using Apache Ignite as a database that scales beyond the available memory capacity. Ignite allocates memory for hot data and accesses the disk tier whenever applications query cold records.

Key features of GridGain 8.8

Data compression – Reduces memory and disk space requirements for storing data. The dictionary-based cache entry compression is built on the Zstandard library, and a pre-trained dictionary can allow compression ratios of up to 60% on real-world scenarios. If the load pattern is I/O bound, then enabling native persistence can save space while also improving performance. Available in GridGain Ultimate Edition.

Advanced seamless disk space defragmentation – Improves GridGain’s persistence management. Defragmentation shrinks data files and reclaims disk space while still storing the current cached data durably on a disk. Available in all GridGain editions.

SQL memory quotas on node or query level – Prevents out-of-memory issues when executing SQL queries requiring significant memory space. Support for offloading data to the disk tier enables greedy or complex analytical queries to pull and process gigabytes of data while executing and returning the result back to an application. Available in all GridGain editions.

Transparent data encryption – Improves security of data stored in the cluster by encrypting data at rest. New procedures for managing Cache and Mater encryption keys support data encryption in production environments. Available in all GridGain editions.

GridGain will be hosting a webinar, “New Advances in GridGain's Multi-Tier Database Engine,” on February 3, 2021 at 10:00 PST / 1:00 EST.

Availability

GridGain 8.8 is available now at https://www.gridgain.com/resources/download .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Finastra, UPS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare.

GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

