Next-generation Tinley’s™ Tonics include juniper & tonic “Juniper Sky™”, agave and grapefruit “Flying Dove™”, agave and lime “Stone Daisy™” and the spicy ginger “Flying Mule™”. The Flying Mule™ won the #1 drink at this year’s Emerald Cup in California. Tinley’s™ Tonics are micro-dosed with Emerald Triangle-grown cannabis and Pineapple Jack Sativa terpenes. Non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free and 30 calories or less. Now available through Mars HQ.

Next-generation Tinley’s™ Tonics include juniper & tonic “Juniper Sky™”, agave and grapefruit “Flying Dove™”, agave and lime “Stone Daisy™” and the spicy ginger “Flying Mule™”. The Flying Mule™ won the #1 drink at this year’s Emerald Cup in California. Tinley’s™ Tonics are micro-dosed with Emerald Triangle-grown cannabis and Pineapple Jack Sativa terpenes. Non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free and 30 calories or less. Now available through Mars HQ.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY, OTC: TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MARS Distro, a subsidiary of Headquarters (“Mars HQ”), to create comprehensive supply chain solutions for its co-packing clients in California. The combination of Tinley’s state of the art cannabis beverage manufacturing facility with Mars HQ’s robust sales and logistics services enables a best-in-class solution for formulation, manufacturing, sales, warehousing, last-mile logistics and other operational challenges commonly faced by cannabis beverage companies in the state. Further, Mars HQ has taken delivery of 25 pallets of Tinley’s™ products, including the Company’s next-generation, ready-to-drink “Tinley’s™ Tonics” carbonated products.

Next-generation Tinley’s™ Tonics include juniper & tonic “Juniper Sky™”, agave and grapefruit “Flying Dove™”, agave and lime “Stone Daisy™” and the spicy ginger “Flying Mule™”. The Flying Mule™ won the #1 drink at this year’s Emerald Cup in California. Tinley’s™ Tonics are micro-dosed with Emerald Triangle-grown cannabis and Pineapple Jack Sativa terpenes. Non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free and 30 calories or less. Now available through Mars HQ.

A key logistical challenge faced by California’s cannabis beverage makers is the size and weight restrictions placed on cannabis-compliant delivery vehicles – which are typically designed for smaller, smokable products. Mars HQ employs unique, special-purpose vehicles designed for heavy and oversized pallet loads, thereby making them favorably positioned for effective long-haul and last-mile beverage distribution to all major markets in the state. These vehicles are already deployed for several of the state’s leading cannabis brands.

Further, Mars HQ will operate out of the beverage-specific distribution space adjacent to Tinley’s Long Beach manufacturing facility when this new distribution area becomes fully licensed, in addition to utilizing Mars HQ’s own statewide network of warehouses. With warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution ‘under one roof’, the significant time and cost of first-mile delivery to an off-site distributor is eliminated. Mars HQ will also operate the Company’s own vans to further increase capacity for last-mile deliveries in the vicinity of the facility, including the densely populated Orange County and Los Angeles markets.

Tinley’s state-of-the art facility was purpose-built in Italy to be capable of manufacturing a wide variety of carbonated and non-carbonated cannabis beverages in a multitude of container and packaging formats. This high-capacity line is compatible with the industry’s leading cannabis-infusion technologies and can accommodate a variety of label solutions and compliant child-resistant closures.

As a critical component of the Tinley-Mars HQ supply chain solution, Mars HQ also brings an innovative sales model that deploys a large network of highly accomplished salespeople situated in all major markets throughout California. Sales programs for each brand are designed and driven by Mars HQ’s strategic brand optimization team. This team has a track record of building brands and unlocking the revenue growth for a leading cannabis competition and several leading cannabis companies in the state. As a component of this sales model, Mars HQ believes it is the first distributor to launch a statewide call centre operated by a prominent US pharmaceutical sales company. This call centre leverages best practices in mainstream pharmaceutical service and sales to position licensed cannabis dispensaries for accelerated growth in beverages with new account onboarding, reorders, product knowledge and marketing support.

“Joining forces with Mars HQ enables Tinley to enhance the throughput of its bottling facility, distribution space, vehicles and formulation teams for the benefit of its co-packing clients. Further, Tinley’s Emerald Cup Award-winning beverages will now be sold and delivered by Mars HQ alongside the state’s leading beverages and other brands, thereby further enhancing sales and logistics effectiveness,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley Western USA.

“We have built a successful sales and distribution model that will enable Tinley’s to easily distribute its acclaimed cannabis-infused beverages across California - the world’s largest cannabis market,” said Daniel Abrahami, CEO of HQ. “As one of the only licensed cannabis distributors in the Golden State that is uniquely equipped to deliver heavy beverage caseloads, our sales and distribution teams at Mars will effectively work to broaden the reach of Tinley’s drinks - as well as drinks from Tinley’s robust pipeline of prospective co-packing clients.”

The Company has released the first batch of its next-generation ready-to-drink products to Mars HQ, including the High Horse™, which won the #1 award at the most recent Emerald Cup. The Company will now work with Mars HQ to complete state testing and fulfill the pre-orders that have begun to accumulate. The Company has also released inventory to restock the multi-serve Tinley’s™ ’27 products that are already available at dispensaries.

About Beckett’s Tonics California and The Tinley Beverage Company

Beckett’s Tonics California, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company, manufactures and sells the Beckett’s Tonics™ and Beckett’s ’27™ line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Beckett’s™-non-alcoholic spirits and tonics are available in Costco, Ralphs, BevMo! and other fine retailers, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart.com and at www.drinkbecketts.com. The cannabis-infused versions of the Company’s products are available under the Tinley’s™ Tonics and Tinley’s™ ’27 brands in licensed dispensaries and delivery services throughout California. Tinley’s cannabis-infused beverages are carefully crafted and bottled at its state-of-the-art 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing and co-packing facility in Long Beach, California. The Company is working to launch the full line of its infused and non-infused beverages in Canada.

About Headquarters

Headquarters (HQ) is a strategic advisory collective that works with clients to unlock accelerated growth in California’s multibillion-dollar cannabis market. From purpose to products, brands to experience and customers to operations, HQ brings the insight, expertise and relationships needed to both uncover and realize transformative opportunities. With a suite of business strategies, data, products and services solutions, marketing campaigns and expansion programs, the firm brings a host of services to discover and seize upon transformative growth opportunities. HQ arms clients with breakthrough insights to launch and build businesses and brands in a smarter and more efficient way. For more information, visit https://www.cannhq.com/ , https://twitter.com/weareyourh q or https://www.linkedin.com/company/hdqtrs .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information on The Tinley Beverage Company, including media inquiries, please contact:

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.

info@drinktinley.com

Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts

www.drinktinley.com

www.drinkbecketts.com

CSE: TNY, OTC: TNYBF

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58741f7d-18cd-4926-bd92-4d435515d3ec