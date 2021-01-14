



The New CEO, Shaun Passley, PhD, Will Lead The Company Forward

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative technology manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today that it is now current on its financials with OTC markets. This marks a new beginning for the company. It will now continue its fiber optic business and enter into new businesses as a holding company. Ameritek Ventures will be an acquirer of technology manufacturers and innovative products. Additionally, the shareholders have appointed a new chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors: Dr. Shaun Passley. Over the coming days, the company will be laying out its growth plans. Stay tuned.

Our New Chairman and CEO

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., has over 20 years of experience in the software industry and has more than 10 years of experience running public companies. Dr. Passley has been the president of different companies and the chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of directors of Epazz, Inc . ticker: EPAZ, and ZenaTech, Inc.

Dr. Shaun Passley obtained his bachelor of science in finance at DePaul University in 2000, his master of science in information technology from DePaul University in 2006, his master’s in business administration from Benedictine University in 2007, his master of science in product development from Northwestern University in 2011, his doctor of philosophy from Benedictine University College of Business in 2014 and his master of law in intellectual property in 2016 from Northwestern University.

In his doctoral dissertation, he studied, investigated, analyzed and compared the general growth process of four technology companies: Microsoft, Google, Apple and Oracle. The study examined the founders, backgrounds, beginnings and business decisions that led them to become the technology giants they are today. In his research, Dr. Passley formulated the general growth process model, which comprises 10 levels, and the growth strategies of build, borrow, buy and abroad at each level. Through this research, Dr. Passley proved that tech entrepreneurs must gradually go through the 10 levels and growth strategies for their ideas to succeed. He explained that there are no “aha” moments when it comes to developing and growing a business. It is a steady process of trial and error.

Using the general growth process model, Dr. Shaun Passley applies its concepts and strategies to his technology companies, Epazz, Inc., Zenatech, Inc. and Ameritek Ventures. Following the 10 levels and growth strategies, these technology companies will become living enterprises. A living enterprise is defined as a mature and stable blue-chip entity that can act independently based on the structure of having a community involved in making business decisions. Dr. Passley’s entrepreneurial spirit is keen to market opportunities and help him launch successful business ventures. He is hands-on in managing his companies’ research, development, overall design, marketing and long-term vision of products and services development.

Ameritek’s newly appointed business leader, CEO and Chairman Dr. Shaun Passley, said, “Ameritek Ventures is gearing up to meet the rising global demand for technological innovations across industries. We will be providing first-class blockchain software development, on-demand manufacturing, robotic manufacturing, augmented reality tools , and other products and services to optimize business operations and improve business operations.”

About Ameritek Ventures

Ameritek Ventures is a company composed of various innovative software and hardware technological solutions for businesses, governments and organizations. Over the coming months, Ameritek Ventures will acquire additional software and hardware companies to improve business operations.

Safe Harbor

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Ameritek Ventures, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures, Inc.’s, public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

