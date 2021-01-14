AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the leadership of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on the recent shareholder update and 2021 guidance issued by the Company on January 12th, 2021, the 2020 highlights for the Company, along with with management’s commentary on the state of cannabis in America today and more.



In the interview, Quintero outlined several key achievements produced by Company, all while enduring the difficult business climate brought on by the global pandemic. MCOA management was able to restructure the Company making it far more cost-effective operation through reducing operating expenses, liabilities and leveraging unique collaborations with other cannabis and hemp technological innovators like Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL).

While discussing the goals for the Company in 2021, Quintero tells Smith. “Currently we are in the process of deploying our new eCommerce platform which we believe will have a big impact on our retail sales. We are rebranding our products and promoting them via a robust awareness campaign. In addition, MCOA will continue to expand our reach and teams globally in South America and Europe, we will take full advantage in the favorable political environment for CBD and hemp in the United States, and we seek out new opportunities here in the U.S. and abroad.” Mr. Quintero added, “We believe are clearly focused on the right path. We are a lean and mean operation building product awareness for CBD and all of our products on a large scale.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/january-interview-marijuana-company-of-america-mcoa/.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is an emerging industry leader with focus in product development and sales & marketing with its proprietary botanical ingredients legal hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") quality products under the brand name "hempSMART™". The Company's premium quality products are double lab tested for purity and potency and sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e commerce consumer platform, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company recently announced plans for international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

