POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia and ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtera, Inc., a provider of innovative subsea fiber optic solutions, announces a new contract with FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC). FSMTC is the premium telecommunications service provider for Pohnpei, Kosrae, Chuuk, and Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia. The contract will upgrade the Hantru-1 Submarine Cable System between Pohnpei and Guam to enable FSMTC to meet the growing demand for broadband services.

Xtera’s® contract with FSMTC provides new capacity using Xtera’s Nu-Wave™ Optima Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE) with state-of-the-art coherent technology. Xtera’s equipment makes it possible to upgrade existing submarine systems with the latest photonic technologies. Xtera’s solution offers seamless integration with the existing equipment and enables a significant capacity increase of the submarine cable, not only at much lower cost per wavelength than the original installed equipment, but also with enhanced functionality.

“The upgrade of Hantru-1 with Xtera’s technology makes it possible to extend the system far beyond its original design capacity,” said Fredy Perman, Chief Executive Officer of FSMTC. “This upgrade will enable us to continue to offer an expansive service portfolio to address the ever increasing customer demand for broadband services.”

Keith Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Xtera, comments, “We are extremely proud to have been selected by FSMTC to upgrade Hantru-1. It further demonstrates the value of Xtera’s technology and engineering to significantly increase capacity on pre-existing systems in a very cost-effective way.”

About FSMTC

FSMTC is a public Corporation established under Title 21 of the Code of the Federated States of Micronesia, governed under FSM laws. FSMTC operates in accordance with the highest standards in all relationships with customers, suppliers, the environment, and the community. Our vision is to provide the best possible modern, cost-effective telecommunications services by consistently satisfying the realistic expectations of our customers and stakeholders.

About Xtera®

Xtera is an innovative provider of subsea and telecom technology. The company supplies both unrepeatered and repeatered systems, using its high-performance optical amplifiers to deliver traffic either terrestrially or trans-oceanic. Xtera provides flexibility by working with selected partners to provide the optimum technical and commercial package. Xtera consistently challenges industry norms and creates bespoke solutions that are designed for each individual customer, whether that be for the provision of an open architecture system or individual network elements.

