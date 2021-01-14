Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanicals & Acupuncture - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Botanicals & Acupuncture market accounted for $39.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $190.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.



The rising popularity of herbal medicines and beneficial strategies adopted for the manufacturing of botanical drugs are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the huge costs and no insurance coverage for acupuncture treatment are hampering the market growth.



Botanicals are medicines that are derived from plants. Acupuncture is a form of substitute medicine and the main component of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in which thin needles are inserted into the body.



Based on the distribution channel, the direct sales segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is mainly preferred by patients inclined towards the certain complementary therapeutic process, especially acupuncture and naturopathy. Ayurveda and naturopathy practitioners have executed different marketing strategies to amplify direct sales between the practitioner and the patient, which results in a big revenue share of direct sales.



By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth due to the successful execution of traditional Chinese and botanical medicines at a commercial level. Furthermore, homeopathy is a more extensively accepted alternative medicine in this region. In Germany, the number of registered homeopathy practitioners has risen in the last decade, which accelerates the revenue generation in the European region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Botanicals & Acupuncture Market include ARC Acupuncture & Physical Therapy, Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd, Chiropuncture, Inc, Columbia Nutritional, Green Cross Corp, Helio USA Inc, Herb Pharm, Herbal Hills, LKK Health Products Group, Modern Acupuncture, NatureKue, Inc, Nordic Nutraceuticals, Pure Encapsulations, Inc, and Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Botanicals & Acupuncture Market, By Intervention

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Acupuncture

5.3 Botanicals

5.3.1 Ayurveda

5.3.2 Homeopathy

5.3.3 Naturopathy



6 Global Botanicals & Acupuncture Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 E-sales

6.3 Distance Correspondence

6.4 Direct Sales



7 Global Botanicals & Acupuncture Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Prescription

7.3 Over the Counter (OTC)



8 Global Botanicals & Acupuncture Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 ARC Acupuncture & Physical Therapy

10.2 Ayush Ayurvedic Pte Ltd

10.3 Chiropuncture, Inc.

10.4 Columbia Nutritional

10.5 Green Cross Corp

10.6 Helio USA Inc

10.7 Herb Pharm

10.8 Herbal Hills

10.9 LKK Health Products Group

10.10 Modern Acupuncture

10.11 NatureKue, Inc

10.12 Nordic Nutraceuticals

10.13 Pure Encapsulations, Inc

10.14 Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company



