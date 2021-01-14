Dallas, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Emergency Medical Supplies Market Size 2020, By Product (Life Support & Emergency Resuscitation, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Other EMS Products) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1806

The global emergency medical supplies market is projected to reach USD 40.11 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increasing incidence of trauma injuries, growing incidence of COVID-19 cases and rising healthcare expenditure across the world are some of the factors driving the growth of the global emergency medical supplies market.

Adroit Market Research report on global emergency medical supplies market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global emergency medical supplies market have been studied in detail.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/emergency-medical-supplies-market

The global emergency medical supplies market is categorized based on product. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into life support & emergency resuscitation, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies and other EMS products. The life support & emergency resuscitation dominated the market in 2020.

North America dominated the market for emergency medical supplies in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to development centered in Japan, China, and India. Key players of the global emergency medical supplies market include Bound Tree Medical, Henry Schein, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Emergency Medical Products, Inc., Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Inc., Life-Assist, Medtronic plc. among others.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1806

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Emergency medical supplies Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5. Emergency medical supplies Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.