6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$93.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-Automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Pin Insertion Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Fully Automatic Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Fully Automatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$88.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pin Insertion Machine Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
