Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier market accounted for $295.98 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $682.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications and increasing demand for the development of new electronic products are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the thermal sensitive and difficult to demodulate wavelength shift are hampering market growth.



A fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a kind of dispersed Bragg reflector constructed in a short segment of optical fiber that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. This is achieved by creating a periodic variation in the refractive index of the fiber core, which generates a wavelength-specific dielectric mirror. A fiber Bragg grating can therefore be used as an inline optical filter to block certain wavelengths, or as a wavelength-specific reflector.



Based on the application, the telecommunication segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to telecommunication sector provides considerable opportunities for players operating in the current fiber Bragg grating amplifier market landscape due to ideal vibration sensing, which, in turn, ensures efficient operations across engineering systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. India has a large population and presence of a large number of consumers, wherein fiber Bragg grating amplifiers are used. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years.



Some of the key players profiled in the Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market include FBGS Technologies GmbH, QPS Photronics, Optical Fiber Solutions, Com&Sens bvba, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, iXBlue Photonics, Femto Sensing International, Cybel LLC, Technicia Optical Components LLC, and TeraXion Inc.



Wavelengths Covered:

Below 1,500 nm

1,500 - 1,550 nm

1,550 - 1,600 nm

Above 1,600 nm

Types Covered:

Hybrid

C-band Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifier

L-band Raman Fiber Amplifier (RFA)

Applications Covered:

Research

Industrial

Medical

Telecommunication

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Civil & Geotechnical

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Wavelength

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Below 1,500 nm

5.3 1,500 - 1,550 nm

5.4 1,550 - 1,600 nm

5.5 Above 1,600 nm



6 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid

6.3 C-band Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifier

6.4 L-band Raman Fiber Amplifier (RFA)



7 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Medical

7.5 Telecommunication

7.6 Automotive & Transportation

7.7 Energy

7.8 Civil & Geotechnical



8 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 FBGS Technologies GmbH

10.2 QPS Photronics

10.3 Optical Fiber Solutions

10.4 Com&Sens bvba

10.5 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH

10.6 iXBlue Photonics

10.7 Femto Sensing International

10.8 Cybel LLC

10.9 Technicia Optical Components LLC

10.10 TeraXion Inc.



