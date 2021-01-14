New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piezoelectric Smart Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957691/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$62.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Piezoelectric Smart Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Composites Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR
In the global Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Piezoelectric Smart Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Ceramics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Ceramics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Polymers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Polymers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Composites (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Composites (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Motors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Motors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Transducers (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Transducers (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Sensors (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 14: Sensors (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Building Materials (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Building Materials (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Piezoelectric Smart Materials Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 23: Canadian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 24: Canadian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Piezoelectric Smart Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Piezoelectric Smart Materials in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 28: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Piezoelectric Smart Materials in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Chinese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 40: French Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 42: French Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Italian Demand for Piezoelectric Smart Materials in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Italian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Piezoelectric Smart
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Piezoelectric Smart Materials in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 54: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and
2027
Table 65: Rest of World Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 66: Rest of World Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
