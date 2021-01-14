New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piezoelectric Smart Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957691/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.2% CAGR and reach US$62.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Piezoelectric Smart Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Composites Segment to Record 11.6% CAGR



In the global Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc.

APC International Ltd.

Arkema Group

Cedrat Technologies

Kyocera Corporation

Mide Technology Corporation

Piezo Kinetics, Inc.

QorTek, Inc.

Solvay SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957691/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Piezoelectric Smart Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Ceramics (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Ceramics (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Polymers (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Polymers (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Composites (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Composites (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Motors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Motors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Transducers (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Transducers (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Sensors (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Sensors (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Building Materials (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Building Materials (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Piezoelectric Smart Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



Table 23: Canadian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: Canadian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Piezoelectric Smart Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Piezoelectric Smart Materials in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 28: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Chinese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Chinese Demand for Piezoelectric Smart Materials in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Chinese Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: French Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 42: French Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Italian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Italian Demand for Piezoelectric Smart Materials in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Italian Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Piezoelectric Smart

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Piezoelectric Smart Materials in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 54: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 64: Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and

2027



Table 65: Rest of World Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 66: Rest of World Piezoelectric Smart Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001