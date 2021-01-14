Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Engine Air Filter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Engine Air Filter market accounted for $445.20 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $618.72 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include adoption of automotive component that enhances the fuel-efficiency of the passenger and commercial vehicles, stringent regulations pertaining to vehicle efficiency and vehicle emissions, and rise in consumer preference for e-commerce services. However, increased consumer preference toward electrical vehicles is restraining market growth.



Automotive engine air filter are used to prevent dirt, dust, and other environmental contaminants from getting into the engine. Additionally, it protects the operation of the combustion system and also positively affects the fuel efficiency of the car. Engine air filters are available in the market with lots of different shapes and sizes. It is one of the vital components of automobile production. There are different types of engine air filter available in the market which includes gauze filter, paper/cellulose filter, and many others.



By material type, the paper segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to cost-effective and easy to replace. Paper air filters are widely utilized in automobiles. These engine air filters are suitable for passenger cars and geographic areas with less dust particles, such as urban areas.



On the basis of geography, Europe comprises globally leading luxury vehicle manufacturers based in Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Spain, which focuses on improving vehicle performance and increasing fuel efficiency. Moreover, the region witnesses strong competition among engine air filter players, owing to the presence of major automakers and numerous aftermarket players. This is likely to boost the demand for automotive engine air filters in the region.



Some of the key players in Automotive Engine Air Filter Market include MAHLE International GmbH, Cummins, DENSO Corporation, Baldwin Filters, Inc, ALCO Filter, Donaldson Company, Robert Bosch, K&N Engineering, Inc., A.L. Filter Ltd., Mann+Hummel, Toyota Boshoku, Sogefi SpA, Filtrak BrandT GmbH, Zhejiang Universe Filter, Siam Filter Products, and North American Filter Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Foam (Polyurethane)

5.3 Paper

5.4 Cotton Gauze



6 Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passenger Vehicle

6.3 Commercial Vehicle



7 Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diesel Air Filter

8.3 Gasoline Air Filter



9 Global Automotive Engine Air Filter Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 MAHLE International GmbH

11.2 Cummins

11.3 DENSO Corporation

11.4 Baldwin Filters, Inc

11.5 ALCO Filter

11.6 Donaldson Company

11.7 Robert Bosch

11.8 K&N Engineering, Inc.

11.9 A.L. Filter Ltd.

11.10 Mann+Hummel

11.11 Toyota Boshoku

11.12 Sogefi SpA

11.13 Filtrak BrandT GmbH

11.14 Zhejiang Universe Filter

11.15 Siam Filter Products

11.16 North American Filter Corporation



