New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Piezoelectric Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957690/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Piezoceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$22.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Piezopolymers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.3% share of the global Piezoelectric Devices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Piezoelectric Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Piezocomposites Segment Corners a 11.4% Share in 2020



In the global Piezocomposites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerotech Inc.

APC International Ltd.

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corporation

Mad City Labs Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

Piezo Solutions

Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

Piezosystem Jena GmbH

US Eurotek, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957690/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Piezoelectric Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezoceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Piezoceramics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Piezoceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezopolymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Piezopolymers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Piezopolymers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezocomposites

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Piezocomposites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Piezocomposites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Actuators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Actuators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Actuators by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Transducers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Transducers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Transducers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Generators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Generators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Generators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Consumer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Piezoelectric Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2027

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Piezoelectric Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and

Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Actuators,

Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric Devices by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Piezoelectric Devices by Material - Piezoceramics,

Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Piezoelectric Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers,

Sensors and Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Piezoelectric Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive,

Consumer and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial, Automotive, Consumer and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Piezoelectric Devices by Material - Piezoceramics,

Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers,

Piezocomposites and Other Materials Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Piezoceramics, Piezopolymers, Piezocomposites and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Piezoelectric Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers,

Sensors and Generators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and

Generators Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Actuators, Transducers, Sensors and Generators for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Piezoelectric Devices by Application - Industrial, Automotive,

Consumer and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Piezoelectric



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957690/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001