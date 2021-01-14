London, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest publication, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $41.4 billion by 2027.

Plasma fractionation is a method of separating various components of blood plasma into its different components. Plasma-derived products are used in the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases caused by trauma, immunologic disorders, and infections.

The rising use of immunoglobulins in therapeutic areas, increasing number of chronic diseases, growing prevalence of blood and respiratory disorders, and rising number of plasma collection centers are some of the major factors driving the global plasma fractionation market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market by product [immunoglobulins (IVIG, SCIG, and others), coagulation factors, albumin, protease inhibitors, and others], application (immunology, hematology, neurology, critical care, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and others), end user (hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Geographically, in 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, APAC countries—China and Japan are slated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to factors, such as increasing prevalence of hemophilia and rising use of plasma-derived products, such as albumin and immunoglobulin.

On the basis of product, the immunoglobulins segment accounted for the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. The rising adoption of immunoglobulins for treating illness, such as autoimmune, primary & secondary immunological diseases, and neurological diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market. Factors influencing the growth of this segment include rising incidence of neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide presence of hospitals in both urban & rural areas, improved infrastructure, and healthcare facilities provided by hospitals, along with increasing off-label use of plasma fractionated products in hospitals to treat various diseases.

The report provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographical presence on some of the key players in this market, including CSL Limited (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octopharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A. (Italy), Shire plc (U.K.), Biotest AG (Germany), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (China), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd (U.K.), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China).

Scope of the Report:

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product

Immunoglobulins Intravenous Immunoglobulins Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins Others

Coagulation Factors

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application

Immunology

Hematology

Neurology

Critical Care

Hemato-Oncology

Rheumatology

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, by End User

Hospitals& Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

