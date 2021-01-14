New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PID Loop Tuning Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957689/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$151.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical & Petrochemical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $103.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The PID Loop Tuning Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Food & Beverage Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global Food & Beverage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$48.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$58.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957689/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
PID Loop Tuning Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: PID Loop Tuning Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: PID Loop Tuning Software Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Chemical & Petrochemical (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States PID Loop Tuning Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: PID Loop Tuning Software Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian PID Loop Tuning Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PID Loop
Tuning Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese PID Loop Tuning Software Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for PID Loop Tuning Software in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European PID Loop Tuning Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European PID Loop Tuning Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European PID Loop Tuning Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: PID Loop Tuning Software Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French PID Loop Tuning Software Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 40: PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for PID Loop Tuning Software in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for PID
Loop Tuning Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom PID Loop Tuning Software Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe PID Loop Tuning Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: PID Loop Tuning Software Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific PID Loop Tuning Software Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World PID Loop Tuning Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 56: PID Loop Tuning Software Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World PID Loop Tuning Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957689/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: