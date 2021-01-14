New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Physician Scheduling Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957688/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.3% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$282.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Physician Scheduling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 175-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABILITY Network Inc.

Business Management Systems, Inc.

Intrigma Inc.

Jituzu, Inc.

Lightning Bolt Solutions, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

MDsyncNET

Medevision Corp.

Mediware Information Systems, Inc.

OpenTempo, Inc.

Qgenda, LLC

Spok Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957688/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Physician Scheduling Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Physician Scheduling Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Physician Scheduling Systems Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Software (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Service (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Service (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Service (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in the United

States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Physician Scheduling Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 24: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Market

Review by Component in US$: 2012-2019



Table 27: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Physician Scheduling Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Physician

Scheduling Systems in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Physician Scheduling Systems Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Physician Scheduling Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ by Component: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Physician Scheduling Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Physician Scheduling Systems in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Review in China

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Physician Scheduling Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Physician Scheduling Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2020-2027



Table 47: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Europe in US$

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Physician Scheduling Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Component: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Physician Scheduling Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Component: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Physician Scheduling Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Physician Scheduling Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Physician Scheduling Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Physician Scheduling Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Physician Scheduling Systems in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Review in Italy

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Physician Scheduling

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Physician Scheduling Systems in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Physician Scheduling Systems Market in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Physician Scheduling Systems Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2020-2027



Table 77: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Physician Scheduling Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Asia-Pacific

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Physician Scheduling Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Component: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Physician Scheduling Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Physician Scheduling Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Physician Scheduling Systems Historic

Market Review by Component in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Physician Scheduling Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Physician Scheduling Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957688/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001