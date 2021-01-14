Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium Density Fiberboard - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medium Density Fiberboard market accounted for $62.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $120.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Easy availability of raw materials and increase in demand for Medium Density Fiberboard for furniture are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the occurrence of exterior substitutes including glass, wood-plastic composites, and fiber in high-end applications is hampering market growth.
Medium-density fiberboard or dry-process fiberboards contain a fiber wetness content of less than 20% at the stage of forming and a density ? 450 kg/m3. These boards are fundamentally produced under heat and pressure, with the adding up of a synthetic adhesive.
Based on the type, the E1 Medium Density Fiberboard segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to this type of medium density fiberboard emits about 90.0% less formaldehyde than the E2 type medium density fiberboard. The moderate pricing connected with the product, as well as mounting consumer demand for the furniture with low formaldehyde levels, are expected to drive the demand for the E1 Medium Density Fiberboard.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the Increasing construction spending in the emerging markets in order to meet rising residential housing. China was the largest consumer of Medium Density Fiberboard panels owing to high product penetration in the construction and furniture manufacturing industry.
Some of the key players profiled in the Medium Density Fiberboard Market include Arauco, Daiken Corporation, Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd, Duratex SA, EGGER Group, Eucatex SA, Fantoni SpA, Kastamonu Entegre, Korosten Medium Density Fiberboard manufacture, Kronospan Limited, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd, Swiss Krono AG, Norbord Inc., ROSEBURG, and Sonae Indstria, SGPS SA.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 General MDF
5.3 Moisture Resistant MDF
5.4 Fire-rated MDF
5.5 Standard MDF
5.6 Flame Retardant MDF
6 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 E0 MDF
6.3 E1 MDF
6.4 E2 MDF
6.5 Monolayer
6.6 Multi-storey
7 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Ingredient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adhesives & Sealants
7.3 Coating Additives
7.4 Amino Resins
7.5 Dummy Urea Formaldehyde Resin
7.6 Melamine Urea Formaldehyde Resin
7.7 Paints & Coatings
7.8 Polyurethane Foams
7.9 Urea Formaldehyde Resin
8 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Building Materials
8.3 Interior Decoration
8.4 Furniture Industry
8.5 New Construction
8.6 Molding, Door, and Millwork
8.7 Flooring
8.8 Packaging System
8.9 Cabinet
8.10 Replacement
8.11 Artware
8.12 Musical Instruments
8.13 Commercial Building
8.14 Civil Building
9 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Institutional
9.4 Residential
10 Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Arauco
12.2 Daiken Corporation
12.3 Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd
12.4 Duratex SA
12.5 EGGER Group
12.6 Eucatex SA
12.7 Fantoni SpA
12.8 Kastamonu Entegre
12.9 Korosten MDF manufacture
12.10 Kronospan Limited
12.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd
12.12 Swiss Krono AG
12.13 Norbord Inc.
12.14 ROSEBURG
12.15 Sonae Indstria, SGPS SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dicv6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: