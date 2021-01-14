MIAMI and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs), unveiled today Unified Remote Monitoring and Management, the cornerstone of Kaseya VSA, to once again herald in the next generation of RMM technology. Through a unified framework, Kaseya delivers a modern RMM solution that holistically tackles the ever growing ecosystem of connected devices, and empowers MSPs and internal IT organizations to take charge of their IT infrastructures through one easy-to-use platform.



“In a more complex world of mission critical applications and data, and an exploding diversity of devices and services, MSPs and internal IT teams have been forced to adopt multiple products, increase staff, and create their own solutions to address the countless challenges they face,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “This approach has led to higher costs, lower efficiency, and a lack of understanding on how to effectively manage budgets and work. The answer to this problem is a single-sourced, complete, innovative and scalable RMM solution – the answer is Kaseya VSA. Our unified strategy to RMM means customers get universal device and service management, an automated, intuitive interface bolstered by a crowdsourced community of automation engineers through the Kaseya Automation Exchange, and empowered implementation with unprecedented integration and business support. We provide the modern MSP and internal IT team with everything they need to succeed in an ever expanding IT landscape. The combination of product, automation, community, and services support makes Kaseya’s unified RMM solution not only the most efficient, cost effective, and capable solution for universal network and device management, but also the easiest solution to gain value from.”

Kaseya VSA successfully led the RMM industry to new heights in 2018 with the launch of RMM 2.0, the industry's first RMM solution to natively unify both endpoints and network management, embed IT documentation and exponentially extend IT automation capabilities through crowdsourced automation. With today’s announcement, Kaseya VSA once again pushes the industry forward with its cutting-edge innovation by unifying all connected devices to deliver enhanced automation across complex systems and empower teams to provide both reliable and profitable IT services.

Kaseya's Unified RMM is RMM made easy. Highlights of unified RMM with Kaseya VSA are captured in its three core values:



COMPLETE: Manage EVERYTHING – Kaseya VSA is the industry’s only unified RMM solution that brings together all device management into a single product, enabling MSPs to manage the entire universe of IT infrastructure from one scalable tool.

Kaseya VSA is architected to provide technicians with a single interface for visualizing, alerting and remediating across the entire IT infrastructure of workstations, servers, routers, firewalls, VoIP, IoT, storage, mobile and cloud.

One universal interface – provided by a single vendor relationship – delivers full visibility to streamline work and make life easier for technicians by driving automation and efficiency throughout the service delivery model.

AUTOMATED: Ultimate EFFICIENCY – VSA’s deep access to endpoint and infrastructure data creates unique opportunities to automate routine IT processes and auto remediate incidents across the entire environment.

Kaseya VSA’s native, clean UI, integrated security, documentation functions and efficiency boosting automations streamline the workflow for technicians and save time.

In addition, the Kaseya Automation Exchange is a crowdsourced, in-product automation marketplace that provides access to an exponentially growing database of content.

PRICED RIGHT: Exceptional VALUE – Kaseya VSA provides exceptional value for the key IT management technology used to run the business.

Kaseya’s Unified RMM, despite containing more functionality, time saving automation, personalized support, and efficient user interface, costs approximately one third less than competing market solutions. This immediately salvages budgets for internal teams and improves profits for MSPs.

Kaseya Powered Services provide training, active coaching, marketing planning and business support while Kaseya’s Community provides a collaborative space to get the most out of the VSA solution.

For more information on Unified RMM with Kaseya VSA, visit https://www.kaseya.com/products/vsa/.

