1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$49.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluorescence Microscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Photon Counters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.



LIDAR/Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR



In the global LIDAR/Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Becker & Hickl GmbH

Hidex Oy

ID Quantique SA

Laser Components GmbH

Micro Photon Devices S.r.l

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Photek Limited

PicoQuant GmbH

Thorlabs, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photon Counter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photon Counters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Photon Counters Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Photon Counters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Medical Imaging (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Medical Imaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Medical Imaging (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Fluorescence Microscopy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Fluorescence Microscopy (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Fluorescence Microscopy (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: LIDAR/Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: LIDAR/Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 12: LIDAR/Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR) (End-Use) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photon Counter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Photon Counters Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Photon Counters Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 18: Photon Counters Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Photon Counters Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Photon Counters Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Photon Counters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Photon

Counters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Photon Counters Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 24: Photon Counters Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Photon Counters in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Photon Counters Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Photon Counters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photon Counter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Photon Counters Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Photon Counters Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Photon Counters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Photon Counters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Photon Counters Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Photon Counters Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Photon Counters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Photon Counters Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Photon Counters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Photon Counters Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Photon Counters Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Photon Counters Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Photon Counters in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Photon Counters Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Photon Counters Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photon Counters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Photon Counters Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Photon Counters Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Photon Counters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Photon Counters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Photon Counters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Photon Counters Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Photon Counters Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Photon Counters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Photon Counters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Photon Counters Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of World Photon Counters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

