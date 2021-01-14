Dallas, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market by Component (platforms, services), Deployment (on-premise, cloud), Application (BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, government, others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global virtual mobile infrastructure market size is anticipated to reach at USD 186 billion by 2025. Virtual mobile infrastructure (VMI) enables enterprises to host their mobile apps on servers and offer tailored remote access through any devices. VMI helps to decrease operating expenses, and hardware by utilization of high-density virtual mobile infrastructure. Additionally, many organizations are focusing on constructing single application which supports all kinds of mobile devices.

VMI deliver several advantages that includes reduced app development expense, avoids data loss, as well as lower operating expenses, among others. Rising penetration of 5G network in the evolving nations is likely to spur the growth of VMI market owing the enhanced bandwidth and speed offered by the 5G technology. On the other hand, growing adoption of BYOD among enterprises shall promote the deployment of VMI platform across the globe. As the demand for mobility within the workplace is rising from the employees, organizations have started adopting BYOD policy.

The global virtual mobile infrastructure market contains both platform and service segment. The services segment is projected to surge at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Most of the industry participants within the virtual mobile infrastructure market deliver professional services for managing the VMI platform deployment. Also, these services ensure smoother and faster implementation, which enhances the value of business investments.

The global virtual mobile infrastructure market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global virtual mobile infrastructure market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the virtual mobile infrastructure applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the virtual mobile infrastructure market in North America.

The major players of the global virtual mobile infrastructure market are Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Trend Micro, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Raytheon, Genymobile, and more. The virtual mobile infrastructure market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

