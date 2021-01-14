Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GIS Software in Agriculture - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global GIS Software in Agriculture market accounted for $1.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.



Growing need for precision farming and favourable government initiatives and investments are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high initial investment costs are hampering market growth.



Geographic information system is sometimes called "geological information system". It is a specific and very important spatial information system. It is a technical system that manages, stores, estimates, analyzes, displays, and describes relevant geographical distribution data in the space of all or part of the earth's surface (including the atmosphere), supported by computer hardware and software systems.



Based on the solution type, the on-cloud segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as technology maturation and widespread adoption of GIS software have contributed massively towards the growth of on-cloud GIS software solutions.



By geography, Asia pacific is estimated to have lucrative growth due to the increasing infrastructural growth in various countries in the region, GIS is expected to be used for smart city planning and urban development programs.



Some of the key players profiled in the GIS Software in Agriculture Market include Autodesk, Inc., Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp), Earth Observing System, Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI), Geosoft Inc., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd, L3 Harris Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Parrot SA, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Takor Group Ltd, Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market, By Solution Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 On-Cloud



6 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crop Monitoring

6.3 Irrigation Monitoring

6.4 Soil Analysis



7 Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Autodesk, Inc.

9.2 Computer Aided Development Corporation Ltd. (Cadcorp)

9.3 Earth Observing System

9.4 Environmental System Research Institute (ESRI)

9.5 Geosoft Inc.

9.6 Hexagon AB

9.7 Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd

9.8 L3 Harris Technologies

9.9 Oracle Corporation

9.10 Parrot SA

9.11 Pitney Bowes Inc.

9.12 SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

9.13 Takor Group Ltd

9.14 Topcon Corporation

9.15 Trimble Inc.



