CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has retained PandiaDx LLC (“PandiaDX”) for regulatory guidance and services in preparation of its regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Melina Cimler, Ph.D. is the CEO and Founder of PandiaDx. She is a senior quality, regulatory, and in vitro diagnostic device expert with more than 30 years of experience in the life science and FDA-regulated diagnostic industry, leading regulatory, quality systems, clinical affairs, research, and product development organizations, with a focus on precision medicine.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Nanostics, Inc., and is a Scientific Board member of Athira Pharma, Inc., as well as an Expert Consultant of NDA Partners LLC.

Dr. Cimler previously served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory & Quality at Adaptive Biotechnologies until April 2018. She was formerly Head of Global Quality and Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, Clinical, and Government Affairs at Illumina, Inc., where she defined and executed regulatory strategy, resulting in the first next generation sequencing platform to receive FDA marketing authorization. Dr. Cimler has held executive leadership positions in quality, regulatory, clinical, and government affairs at Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Molecular, Gen-Probe, Inc. (now Hologic), and C.R. Bard, and was head of Product Development at Epitope, Inc. (now OraSure Technologies). Dr. Cimler holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Washington.

“We are honored to be working with Dr. Cimler as we prepare for the FDA submission process,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest Systems Ltd. “Dr Cimler has a long history of success and is actively involved in providing guidance to a number of firms currently making FDA submissions. We will surely benefit from her guidance.”

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF)

FluroTech’s proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples for specific applications. Using technology that was first developed at the University of Calgary, FluroTech has created a two-part solution comprised of its CompleTest™ platform technology and consumable testing kits. Its accuracy has been independently validated. FluroTech continues to develop additional applications for the CompleTest™ platform technology. To learn more, visit FluroTech.com

About FluroTest Systems Ltd.

Unlike firms developing individual tests for the detection of SARS-CoV2, FluroTest is developing a complete system for surge-scale testing of viruses and other pathogens to be deployed in environments where significant numbers of people need to be tested rapidly and frequently. By combining and leveraging the disciplines of robotics automation, biochemistry (antibody labeling and binding), fluorescence detection and cloud computing, FluroTest believes it is creating the first pandemic defense platform of its kind.

FluroTest is seeking additional capital in the near-term and will also be exploring strategic partnerships with manufacturing and distribution companies to advance the deployment of the patent pending platform it is developing. To learn more, visit FluroTest.com

