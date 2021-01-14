New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photo Detectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957683/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Photon Detectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermal Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $944.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Photo Detectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$944.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$987 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photo Detector Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photo Detectors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Photo Detectors Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Photo Detectors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Photon Detectors (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Photon Detectors (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Photon Detectors (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Thermal Detectors (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Thermal Detectors (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Thermal Detectors (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automobile (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automobile (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automobile (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photo Detector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Photo Detectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Photo Detectors Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Photo Detectors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Photo Detectors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Photo Detectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Photo Detectors Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Photo Detectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Photo Detectors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Photo Detectors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Photo Detectors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Photo Detectors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Photo

Detectors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Photo Detectors Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Photo Detectors Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Photo Detectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Photo Detectors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Photo Detectors Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Photo Detectors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Photo Detectors Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photo Detector Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Photo Detectors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Photo Detectors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Photo Detectors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Photo Detectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Photo Detectors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Photo Detectors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Photo Detectors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Photo Detectors Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Photo Detectors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Photo Detectors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Photo Detectors Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Photo Detectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Photo Detectors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Photo Detectors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Photo Detectors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Photo Detectors Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Photo Detectors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Photo Detectors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Photo Detectors Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Photo Detectors in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Photo Detectors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Photo Detectors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Photo Detectors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photo Detectors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Photo Detectors Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Photo Detectors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Photo Detectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Photo Detectors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Photo Detectors Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Photo Detectors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Photo Detectors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Photo Detectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Photo Detectors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Photo Detectors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Photo Detectors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Photo Detectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Photo Detectors Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Photo Detectors Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Photo Detectors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Photo Detectors Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Photo Detectors Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

