New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phosphine Fumigation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957682/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aluminum Phosphide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$237.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnesium Phosphide segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $155 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Phosphine Fumigation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$155 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Calcium Phosphide Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Calcium Phosphide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Agrosynth Chemical Limited

Cytec Solvay Group

Degesch America, Inc. (Dai)

Excel Crop Care Ltd.

National Fumigants (Pty) Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.

United Phosphorus Limited (UPL)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957682/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phosphine Fumigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phosphine Fumigation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Phosphine Fumigation Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aluminum Phosphide (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aluminum Phosphide (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aluminum Phosphide (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Magnesium Phosphide (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Calcium Phosphide (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Calcium Phosphide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Calcium Phosphide (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Phosphine Fumigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Phosphine Fumigation Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 21: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Phosphine Fumigation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Phosphine Fumigation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Phosphine Fumigation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Phosphine Fumigation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Phosphine Fumigation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Phosphine Fumigation Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Phosphine Fumigation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Phosphine Fumigation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Phosphine Fumigation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Phosphine Fumigation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 66: Phosphine Fumigation Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Phosphine Fumigation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phosphine Fumigation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phosphine Fumigation Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Phosphine Fumigation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 74: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Phosphine Fumigation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Phosphine Fumigation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Phosphine Fumigation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Phosphine Fumigation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Phosphine Fumigation Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Phosphine Fumigation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Phosphine Fumigation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Phosphine Fumigation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Phosphine Fumigation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Phosphine Fumigation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Phosphine Fumigation Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Phosphine Fumigation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Phosphine Fumigation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Phosphine Fumigation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Phosphine Fumigation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Phosphine Fumigation Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Phosphine Fumigation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Phosphine Fumigation Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Phosphine Fumigation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957682/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001