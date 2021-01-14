Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Internet of Things Market, By Platform (Network Management, Application Management and Device Management), By Component (Hardware, Services and Software), By Type (B2B, B2C, B2G), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnamese Internet of Things Market stood at USD 2,022.21 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.03% to reach USD 7,321.92 Million by 2025.



Increasing in adoption of IoT solutions across enterprises, growing number of connected devices and increasing proliferation of smartphones to drive the Vietnamese Internet of Things Market through 2025.



Significant increase in data generation and rising demand for analytics, owing to the surging deployment of IoT devices and increasing demand for analytics in manufacturing is supplementing the growth of internet of things market in Vietnam.



Cloud platform makes it convenient to access data from anywhere while ensuring security as well as providing huge storage capacities. Such factors help in harnessing the potential of connected devices, which is expected to propel the growth of the Vietnamese Internet of Things Market in the coming years.



The Vietnamese Internet of Things Market can be segregated based on platform, component, type, application and region. Based on component, hardware accounted for 42.42% share in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue until 2025 due to increasing adoption of IoT in various End-user industries for improving operational efficiency. In terms of regional analysis, Northern Vietnam led the market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue through 2025 due to government initiatives in the region such as smart grid and smart city. In addition, majority of companies have their headquarters in the region; thereby, positively influencing the growth of the market.



Some of the major players operating in the Vietnamese Internet of Things Market are FPT Corporation, Viettel-CHT Limited (Viettel IDC), CMC Corporation, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, KDDI Vietnam Corporation, Microsoft Services Asia, IBM Vietnam Co Ltd., Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited, Cisco Systems Vietnam Ltd, and Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd. Companies operating in the market are using growth strategies such as investment in research & development in order to register growth in the market.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Internet of Things: Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Internet of Things Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Vendor Satisfaction

5.2. Overall IoT Satisfaction

5.3. Reasons Business Are adopting IoT

5.4. Key IoT related Challenges Faced



6. Vietnam Internet of Things Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Platform (Network Management, Application Management and Device Management)

6.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Services and Software)

6.2.3. By Type (B2B, B2C, B2G)

6.2.4. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

6.2.5. By Region (North Vietnam, Central Vietnam and South Vietnam)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Vietnam Internet of Things Hardware Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Device & Gateways)

7.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

7.2.3. Leading Companies in Vietnam IoT Hardware market



8. Vietnam Internet of Things Services Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Professional Services & Managed Services)

8.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

8.2.3. Leading Companies in Vietnam IoT Services Market



9. Vietnam Internet of Things Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Real Time Streaming Analytics, Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, and Network Bandwidth Management)

9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

9.2.3. Leading Companies in Vietnam IoT Software Market



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Impact Analysis

10.2. Drivers

10.3. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Vietnam Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive Benchmarking

14.2. Vietnam Players Profiled

14.2.1. FPT Corporation

14.2.2. Viettel-CHT Limited (Viettel IDC)

14.2.3. CMC Corporation

14.2.4. Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group

14.2.5. KDDI Vietnam Corporation

14.2.6. Microsoft Services Asia

14.2.7. IBM Vietnam Co Ltd.

14.2.8. Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited

14.2.9. Cisco Systems Vietnam Ltd

14.2.10. Oracle Vietnam Pte Ltd



15. Strategic Recommendations



