BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own Up , a mortgage marketplace changing the way consumers search for and secure home financing, today announced it has raised a $12 million funding round led by Brand Foundry Ventures . Previous investors Link Ventures, Listen Ventures, and TechStars Ventures also participated in the round. With the new capital, Own Up will invest in the technology powering its unique digital platform, as well as growing its customer success team.



Own Up brings radical transparency to the mortgage industry, leveling the playing field for consumers and empowering them to make the best financial decisions for their specific situations. In 2020, as many Americans found themselves reevaluating their budgets and lifestyles, Own Up helped individuals and families across the country navigate their home buying and refinancing journeys.

Through their managed marketplace, Own Up provides consumers with customized market data and verified loan offers while allowing them to maintain confidentiality. Own Up customers are able to bypass the costly mortgage salesperson and go directly to vetted lenders that match to their needs. Own Up’s free digital platform also includes access to expert Home Advisors that provide unbiased advice and ongoing support. Customers that worked with Own Up last year will save more than $100 million in interest payments over the life of their loans.

This year, Own Up’s marketplace will expand to 15 new states, including California, its first state on the west coast, and the country’s largest real estate market. The brand already serves borrowers in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

“We are proud of our unyielding commitment to empowering consumers with customized data and personalized advice,” said Patrick Boyaggi, co-founder and CEO of Own Up. “As a collaborative fintech company, we will continue to develop technology that eliminates information asymmetry and creates a best-in-class experience for everyone searching for a fair deal on their mortgage. This new round of funding will enable us to help more people, in more ways.”

“Technology companies are transforming financial services and enabling consumers to achieve better financial outcomes, which is core to Own Up’s mission,” said Brian Spaly, co-founder of Bonobos and Trunk Club, and General Partner at Brand Foundry Ventures. “In this next phase of growth, Own Up will strive to reach more buyers and homeowners through geographic expansion and become the premier online destination for any American looking to purchase or refinance. Own Up’s fresh approach is truly changing consumer behavior.”

For more information on Own Up’s mortgage marketplace, visit www.ownup.com . To learn more about joining the Own Up team, visit https://jobs.lever.co/ownup/ .

About Own Up

Founded in 2016, Own Up is changing the way Americans shop for and secure mortgages, injecting transparency into an opaque process and empowering consumers to make smart financial decisions with the help of intelligent technology and real human advisors.

About Brand Foundry Ventures

Brand Foundry Ventures (BFV) is an early stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of companies that are essential to today’s consumer.