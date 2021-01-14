NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for display and video rendered ad impression measurement and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) filtration, including app fraud, in the Connected TV (CTV) media environment.



“As marketers increasingly adopt CTV/OTT platforms for their ad investments, it becomes ever more critical for those investments to have the protection of MRC-accredited measurements,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “DV’s accreditation for its SIVT-filtered rendered ad impression measurement of both video and display ad creatives in these environments is an important step toward that goal.”

DV is one of a select few companies in the industry accredited for both video and display impression measurement and SIVT in CTV. With its comprehensive product offering and MRC accreditation, DV provides its customers with some of the most effective measurement tools in the space.

CTV now reaches over 80% of U.S. households. This number is expected to grow to 86% by 2024; cord-cutter and cord-never households are expected to increase to 44% of the population during this same period, according to Leichtman Research Group. Although CTV ad spend increased 27% from 2019 to 2020, eMarketer data shows, ad spend does not yet fully reflect consumer demand for CTV.

“As more audiences flock to CTV and OTT, advertiser demand for greater transparency in these channels continues to accelerate,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. Our mission is to give our clients the clarity they need to be confident in their media investments so they can take advantage of the opportunity CTV presents.”

“DoubleVerify continues to lead in providing sophisticated quality measurement solutions that deliver transparency and protection in all environments,” said Olga O’Donnell, SVP Brand Safety Lead, dentsu. “We congratulate them on meeting the MRC’s high standards time and again, especially in emerging media environments like CTV.”

DV first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its tag-based measurement for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. In 2015, the MRC accredited DV for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic for both desktop and mobile web, and in 2017, DV received additional accreditation for the detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps. More recently, the company became the first measurement provider to receive MRC accreditation for third-party integrated measurement on Facebook .

Last year, DV launched a new reporting solution for CTV inventory — designed to give CTV buyers full transparency into where their campaigns were running across all major CTV devices. DV’s CTV Certification Program , launched in January 2020, is the industry’s first CTV Targeting Certification for programmatic platforms.

For more information on best practices around CTV media quality measurement and performance, download DV’s The ABCs of CTV guide.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact sales@DoubleVerify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers, and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.DoubleVerify.com .

chris@crenshawcomm.com