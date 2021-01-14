GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings webcast at 10:00 a.m. CST.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q4 2020 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 10:00 a.m. CST start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com. An audio-only replay will be available from February 5th through February 12th by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 8775136.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

