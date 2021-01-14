PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced a vaccine management solution that provides leaders with the insights needed to help ensure the health and safety of remote and on-site workers. As the core HR system for some of the world's largest organizations, Workday offers a unique ability to combine real-time HR data with immunization information, providing customers with the knowledge needed to successfully navigate through the challenges of COVID-19.



With a customer community representing more than 45 million workers, Workday is supporting global organizations as they manage their people and finances throughout the pandemic. The vaccine management solution expands on the Workday Return to Workplace offering and helps enable organizations to securely access worker immunization insight, plan return to workplace scenarios, support worker well-being, and establish new operating models to adapt as vaccines become available. In addition, Workday offers customers configurability to control and securely manage the data and protect their employees’ privacy.

Helping to Create a Healthier Workforce and Providing a Safer Workplace

The new Workday vaccine management solution provides global HR and business leaders with the speed, flexibility, and security to manage vaccine-related initiatives, specifically enabling customers to:

Gain Visibility into Overall Workforce Health and Workplace Safety

Workday provides a single, centralized control center to view and quickly respond to potential risks when speed is critical to keeping employees protected and workplaces safe. With the availability of new vaccine management dashboards, organizations can now proactively monitor and manage immunization dynamics as they relate to their workforce and workplace with new insights on vaccine availability, vaccination rate, and adherence. Customers can also track immunization status by infection type, by job profile, location, region, and worker.

Plan for Reopening and Recovery

Workday enables employers to prepare for the impacts worker vaccination will have on their workforce and workplace. With scenario planning, organizations can model office space demands, personal protective equipment (PPE) needs, and workforce availability. Mapping their in-person, skilled workforce with vaccine prioritization allows employers to identify employee groups, such as frontline workers, that should most urgently receive the vaccine to help ensure a safe return for all employees.

Empower and Support the Workforce

Workday provides the ability to do employee outreach and communications to inform, educate, and allow employees to securely and confidentially self-report immunization information as part of the health attestation survey. Organizations can then automatically curate personalized and relevant information to support employees based on their immunity status. This allows employers to help educate and assist employees that have not yet been immunized, as well as to continue to support those with COVID-19.

Additionally, the Workday vaccine management solution supports specific needs in healthcare and other essential services industries to help customers streamline complex vaccine reporting and management. This includes the complexities of single and multi-dose vaccines, recalls, or even emerging requirements that can easily be tracked and reported on, enabling site planning, vaccination scheduling, and compliance.

Comments on the News

“As the core HR system for some of the world’s largest companies — and with a customer community representing more than 45 million workers — we’re in a unique position to help organizations navigate the changing world of work,” said Pete Schlampp, executive vice president, product development, Workday. “We understand the complexity that comes with exploring the safest way to return to the workplace, which is why we’re doubling down on delivering innovative solutions like vaccine management that truly support customers’ evolving needs so that they’re prepared and focused on what matters most — their people.”

“On the heels of one of the most challenging years, HR leaders are now working to address the many twists and turns of vaccine management and a safe return to work,” said Ashley Goldsmith, chief people officer, Workday. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all as we look to scenario plan and adopt the right approaches to each of our office openings based on vaccine protocols and progress with vaccine distribution. Having this unified data where and when we need it is a key component in prioritizing our employees — our number one core value — and their well-being during such a critical time.”

Additional Information

For additional perspective on Workday return to workplace and vaccine management solutions:

About Workday

Work day is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday’s and Workday Strategic Sourcing’s offerings. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in Workday’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Workday’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020 and future reports that may be filed with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday’s and Workday Strategic Sourcing’s discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday and/or Workday Strategic Sourcing services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Media Contact:

Diane Orr

media@workday.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/664ff78c-424b-436b-b7f8-87d0533a9da8