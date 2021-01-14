Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced that Couchbase Cloud, its award-winning, fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), is now available on Microsoft Azure.





Couchbase Cloud is a fully managed version of Couchbase Server, the original multi-purpose NoSQL database. Couchbase Server combines the high-performance, memory-first architecture of key-value stores with its SQL-friendly query language, robust developer SDKs, schema-flexible JSON format, all deployed as an elastically scaling, ACID compliant, globally replicating cluster architecture. Couchbase Cloud combines this power and versatility while eliminating the complexity and burden of managing, operating, and maintaining a database in the cloud.





The uncertainty of today’s economy continues to drive organizations to accelerate digital transformation plans, bringing equal parts opportunity and cost control pressure to IT. Couchbase Cloud helps organizations capitalize on both goals through:

Couchbase Server, combined with emerging best practices for in-virtual private cloud (VPC) deployment on Microsoft Azure, which enables customers to lower the operational costs of traditional deployments without giving up control over data and security

A “single pane of glass” control plane for multicloud management and cross-data-center replication (XDCR), simplifying management and deployment of multiple clusters across clouds in multiple regions

Transparent configuration and licensing that combine with the software’s node-for-node performance to deliver low total cost of ownership (TCO) for applications that serve today’s online-only user communities

Couchbase Cloud combines performance advantage with highly transparent licensing policies that allow customers to construct their own cost comparisons and make clear choices. Benefits include:

Hourly or prepaid credits with no minimum monthly limits

No margin-stacking by hiding IaaS within subscriptions

Customers can configure and grow their IaaS at the pace of their dev, test, production, and growth phases

Choice of SLA-levels per cluster via Developer Pro and Enterprise options

Avoiding cloud service provider lock-in from using vendor-specific applications





Availability

Couchbase Cloud on Microsoft Azure is available immediately as a 30-day trial, which runs inside the customer’s Azure account. It is offered in two packages, Developer Pro and Enterprise, which offer differentiated service level guarantees for development and testing needs versus business-critical support for production systems. For more information visit https://couchbase.com/cloud





Supporting quotes

“Rapid changes to business processes requires flexibility that remains one of the key drivers for enterprises moving to the cloud. This includes flexibility with IT management, application developing and testing, user access, deployment options like multicloud, and most importantly, pricing. With dynamic pricing options, the In-VPC deployment approach, and now its availability on Microsoft Azure, Couchbase Cloud offers flexibility and cost control that are attractive to today’s enterprises as they strive to maximize their ROI to stay competitive.”

--Larry Carvalho, Research Director, IDC





“For customers who have standardized on Microsoft solutions, Couchbase Cloud on Microsoft Azure brings the scale and flexibility of Couchbase as a fully managed DBaaS solution. With the availability of Couchbase Cloud on Azure, Couchbase continues to help enterprises optimize costs while improving agility and innovation by giving customers the same control of data and costs as they would have in their own datacenter, allowing them to support innovation and agile development on their own terms.”

-- Scott Anderson, SVP, Product Management & Business Operations, Couchbase





