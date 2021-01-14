Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vials Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global vials market to grow with a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global vials market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on vials market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on vials market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vials market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vials market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vials market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the vials market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vials market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segment Covered



The Global Vials Market by Product Type

Cryogenic Vials

Serum Vials

Specialty Vials

Sterile Vials

Others

The Global Vials Market by Material

Glass

Plastic

The Global Vials Market by End User

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Personal Care

Others

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing number of chemical laboratories

Rapidly growing biopharmaceutical sector

2) Restraints

Procuring the key raw material for pharmaceutical vials

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for plastics vials as well as the emergence of superior polymer vials due to technological advancements

Company Profiles

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Stevanto Group SpA

Piramal Glass Private Limited

Amcor Pty Ltd

Richland Glass Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Borosil Glass Works Limited

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Qorpak, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xos5n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900