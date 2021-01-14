NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Search Partners, A Vaco Company, has developed and launched a customizable business diagnostic tool – The Focus Report – as a value-added offering for their interim executive services practice.

The tool assesses the overall health of an organization’s financial operations, people, processes, and information systems by identifying risks, critical gaps, and opportunities in key functional areas. It equips executives, boards, and private equity investors with objective, actionable business recommendations.

“We created The Focus Report to boost accountability and enhance collaboration among our C-suite consultants, clients, and our firm to ensure our interim engagements are highly successful and deliver tangible outcomes,” said Monica Foster, managing director for Focus Search Partners’ interim executive services practice.

Focus Search Partners engaged experienced C-suite leaders and leveraged their extensive executive-level financial and operational expertise to develop this diagnostic tool, and it’s the perfect opportunity for executives, boards, private equity funds and venture capital firms to capture relevant recommendations from accomplished executives serving in interim or advisory roles accustomed to sharing candid, unbiased opinions. The Focus Report is a differentiator in the market.

“I wished I had this tool to identify critically important information when I assumed new executive roles,” said Steven Brunell, digital media and entertainment COO and CFO and major contributor to The Focus Report. “If I had been handed a targeted roadmap like this, which highlights elevated risk areas and managerial strengths and weaknesses, it would have dramatically increased my efficiency and significantly reduced the typical learning curve when starting new executive roles, while providing the board and broader executive team with valuable, objective advice that ordinarily may not be visible to them.”

The tool is a major initiative of Focus Search Partners’ interim executive services practice, which launched last year to leverage the firm’s 20-year history in the marketplace. That practice specializes in serving the private equity market and supports organizations needing high-caliber C-suite leaders at pivotal moments. It also leverages Focus Search Partners’ network of experienced executives who can step in quickly to amplify business performance during times of leadership transitions, transactions, or transformations.

“I wanted to be a part of the project team that developed this unique tool,” said Perry Morgan, another significant contributor to The Focus Report and CFO for All American Label and Packaging based in California. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen real needs to provide a practical, useful, and relevant roadmap to assess and drive near term and foundational improvement. I wish I’d had this tool in my prior CFO roles.”

Learn more about The Focus Report at https://focussearchpartners.com/our-services/the-focus-report/.

About Focus Search Partners, a Vaco Company

Founded in 2001, Focus Search Partners was acquired by Vaco in 2014 to become the retained executive search division of Vaco, a $750 million talent and solutions firm. With 35+ employees and 14 partners across nine states, Focus Search Partners specializes in building teams to grow companies, focusing on recruiting board members, executives and senior-level individuals. For more information, visit focussearchpartners.com.

To learn more about The Focus Report and the interim executive services practice, contact Monica Foster at either mfoster@focussearchpartners.com or 203-919-0744.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement, and strategic staffing. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and $700 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 & 2019 Lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency Lesley Moody Deane | Smith 423-748-3914 lesley@deanesmith.agency