San Diego, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Anderson, LionDesk Founder and CEO, has been named to the 2021 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) report for the third consecutive year. Ranked #135, Anderson moved up 13 spots in one year, and continues to be part of an elite group of industry professionals who are recognized for their influence and leadership.

In its eigth year of production, the SP200 report, ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry.

Excluding brokerages and media companies, LionDesk ranked in the top 10 for all tech companies honored, and #1 for privately owned and non-funded tech companies.

“Being honored amongst so many great companies is a testament to the impact we’re making in the industry,” said David Anderson, CEO and Founder of LionDesk. “Being the #1 tech company on the list that’s privately owned and non-funded makes it even more rewarding.”

The report is published by T3 Sixty, a real estate research and management consultant firm, that uses rigorous methodology to rank leaders including analysis of more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives and leaders.

As stated on the SP200 website, “The SP200 team invests more than 400 hours analyzing hundreds of bios, annual reports and transaction and sales volume data. We send hundreds of requests for additional information, personally verifying announcements, stats and actions that took place over the past year. Then we spend several days in a room deliberating who, what and why.”

About LionDesk

LionDesk has been the CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate and mortgage professionals. Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system. To learn more or request a free 30-day trial visit www.liondesk.com

