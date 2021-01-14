Portland, OR, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global retail automation market was estimated at $11.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $23.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for business process optimization in the retail industry, globalization of e-commerce coupled with advent of IoT, and rapid increase in purchasing power of consumers and economic growth in developing regions drive the growth of the global retail automation market. On the other hand, high initial investment needed to deploy automation in retail impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements with real-time data and analytics are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4430

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to shutdown of retail outlets across the globe, during the first phase of the lockdown, thereby affecting the global retail automation market.

However, with the social distancing measures coming to the fore, there’s been an increase in the demand for automation in the retail sector, which in turn is expected to impact the market positively.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the retail automation market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4430

The global retail automation market is analyzed across type, implementation, end-user, and region. Based on type, the Point-of-Sale (POS) segment accounted for one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The camera segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.7% by the end of 2026.

Based on implementation, the warehouse segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the in-store segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4430

Based on region, North America garnered the highest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.5% by 2026 . The other two provinces assessed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global retail automation market report include Datalogic S.p.A., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Fiserv, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology Inc., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, and Zebra Technologies. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter