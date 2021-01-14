Katy, TX, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neutra Corporation’s (OTC PINK:NTRR) new national sales team reports it has received solid interest in VIVIS’ transdermal CBD products from multiple well-known nationwide and regional retail chains.



“Large retailers are seeing the success smaller outfits are having with hemp-based CBD,” said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. “Now they want a piece of that action. VIVIS can give them that opening. The chains had a positive impression of our brand and the transdermal samples we provided. The stores particularly appreciated VIVIS’ insistence on testing and quality, which, of course, is our primary market differentiator. We’re optimistic about future co-operation and sales opportunities.”

Unlike CBD derived from cannabis, hemp-based CBD, such as that used by VIVIS, does not produce a high. This makes it legal for use in many states that outlaw cannabis. Large retail chains can stock and sell hemp-based CBD products, like transdermal creams and ointments, without worry about potential legal implications. And the fact that VIVIS lab tests each batch of product to assure potency, purity and quality should be appealing to major chains and their customers, especially those customers hesitant to enter a CBD store.

Demand for hemp-based CBD products continues its upward trend. According to market research group Brightfield, 40 percent of existing CBD users said they have increased their consumption in recent months. Prices from premium products have fallen, making quality offerings, such as those sold by VIVIS, more affordable for a greater number of buyers. Having its products stocked at major retail chains could bring in new customers who have never tried a hemp-based CBD product and greatly expand VIVIS’ market share.

To learn more about VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at https://viviscorp.com . After the migration of our new website, our site will return to http://viviscbd.com .

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com .

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

