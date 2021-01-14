Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Parcels: Revenue and Volume by Carrier by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is an Excel workbook which contains the publisher's estimates for revenue and volume by carrier for Europe overall and for eight of the leading European Parcels markets.



The sheet gives revenue and volume by year for the years 2014-2019 inclusive for:

Each of the leading markets plus Other and Total Europe

Each of the top 6-8 carriers within each market

Data is presented in figures and in graphical form.

The figures are based on:

Actual volume and revenue figures provided by carriers themselves

Figures produced by government and regulatory bodies

Insights from interviews the publisher has carried out in the sector

Insights from press reports and other published sources

the publisher's analysis of the above data sources

Key Topics Covered:



Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

Other Europe

Total

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Logistics

bPost

BRT

Ciblex

Colis Prive

Correos

Correos Express

DHL

DP DHL Express

DP Post and Parcel Germany

DPD

Envialia

FedEx/TNT

Geodis

GLS

Heppner

Hermes

InPost

La Poste

MRW

Nacex

Poczta Polska

Poste Italiane/SDA

PostNL

Royal Mail inc. Parcelforce

Seur

TIPSA

UPS

