Portland, OR, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global piping system and piping spools market was pegged at $1.31 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $1.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in usage of pipes and fittings in end applications, increasing adoption of stainless-steel pipe spools, and surge in exploration and drilling activities for oil worldwide drive the growth of the global piping system & piping spools market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and influence of foreign currency over profit margins hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological developments in piping systems and piping spools would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Download Sample PDF (200 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/ 8329
Covid-19 scenario:
The global piping system & piping spools market is segmented on the basis of material, end user, and region. Based on materials, the market is divided into stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, and others. The stainless-steel segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the alloy steel segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Piping System & Piping Spools Market Request Here
On the basis of end user, the market is classified into power plants, petroleum refineries, offshore, shipbuilding, & marine, chemical and fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, and others. The pharmaceutical segment would portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. However, the petroleum refineries segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.
The piping system & piping spools market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the market.
Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/ 8329
The piping system & piping spools market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as Prosaic Steel and Alloys, Cogbill Construction LLC, Cimtas Pipe Fabrication and Trading Co Ltd., Metal Forge India, Dee Piping System, U.S. Pipe, CCI Leidingsystemen B.V., ChelPipe Group, Yena Engineering B.V., and Arabian International Co for Steel Structure (AIC).
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Wind Turbine Foundation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Thermoplastic Pipe Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2020
Pipeline Pigging System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Natural Gas Pipeline Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Crude Oil Pipelines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027
Plumbing Fixtures Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Contact us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn
Allied Market Research
Pune, INDIA
AMR Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: