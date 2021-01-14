NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD).



Accelerating digital transformation is the tailwind driving new global revenue growth opportunities in E-Sports, Fintech, and E-commerce, globally. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “Southeast Asia Fintech/Ecomm with 10X Upside Potential”

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: LGIQ), a regular presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events, is rapidly growing its mobile e-commerce, and fintech business in Southeast Asia, with revenues accelerating to a $40 million run-rate.

In a recent livestream event, LGIQ President Brent Suen discussed the company’s new partnership with Indonesia’s government agency which can potentially offer its fintech services to 48 million members. Brent articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to its peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, its peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, are often trading at 20-30X revenues.

December 18 - LGIQ has begun the next phase of its previously announced mobile micro-lending platform in Indonesia, with a rollout of a new mobile fintech platform for 5 million contract and delivery drivers of Garda Digital Indonesia, a membership organization overseen by Badan PerlayananJaminanSosialKetenagakerjaan (BPJSTK). BPJSTK manages the pensions and health benefits for these members. The new fintech platform will make microloans available to the members for personal or business use, such as purchasing, configuring or repairing their mobile vehicles.

November 18 - LGIQ launches a new mobile fintech platform in Indonesia addressing a potential market of 48 million members. LGIQ In an exclusive strategic alliance with Indonesia’s social security program provider, Koperasi Mona Santoso Berjaya (KMSB) will provide micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), Indonesia’s social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

“Through this exclusive strategic alliance with KMSB, we have a tremendous opportunity to improve the lives of nearly 20% of the Indonesian population who normally do not have access to traditional financial services,” stated LGIQ president, Brent Suen. “The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually..”

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) CEO William Ding: ”Building Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“...We grew our net revenues year-over-year by nearly 26% to RMB18.2 billion for this quarter, and our net income from continuing operations attributable to our shareholders grew year-over-year by 35% to RMB4.5 billion.Our online games was up 21% in the second quarter year-over-year, reaching net revenue of RMB13.8 billion, driven by the impressive strength of our existing titles. Our flagship, Fantasy Westward Journey series and Westward Journey series, continued their strong performance in the second quarter. As two of the largest and longest-running game IPs in China, both games consistently attract a loyal crowd…”

“...We are very committed to bringing the richest content to Chinese users by introducing exciting global music and incubating independent musicians. In the second quarter, we launched numerous paid live shows for independent bands, giving them more options to stream online during this uncertain time...Beyond our progress in the domestic market, we have also made multiple headway with our international initiatives. Our overseas online game net revenues hit a new record high in the second quarter, propelled by robust performances from Knives Out and Life-After in Japan...”

“...NetEase is best known for our content creation capabilities. This rings true across our different business segments. As we look to the second half of this year, we are more confident and committed than ever to further expanding our reach and bringing relevant, exciting, new products and services to NetEase players, fans and followers around the world...We are excited to lead our next wave of expansion as we continue to build value for all of our stakeholders...”

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3kFMNK9

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

January 14 - FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) is presenting at Wall Street Reporters NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream - 12:30EST. Click here to join: http://bit.ly/2PX0SpH

January 11 - FUNFF closes an oversubscribed C$13.4 million private placement driven by strong investor demand. "The successful closing of this upsized financing provides further validation that the global gambling market is seeing a resurgence in demand from investors," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Despite the headwinds caused by the global pandemic in 2020, we saw consumers adopt and embrace online betting for its ease of access and simplicity. With our seasoned team of gaming operators, global B2C brands, and our industry adopted B2B technology platform, we were able to execute on multiple milestones that delivered value to our customers and shareholders. As we now look to advance our operations globally, we believe this additional capital will allow us to explore strategic initiatives and execute on our vision of becoming a globally recognized iGaming leader."

December 16 - FUNFF gains first-mover advantage into the U.S. esports betting market, as its long-term partner GameCo joins US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. FUNFF wholly-owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution. Through GameCo's partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

December 7 - FUNFF receives Malta Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply, and will now be able to offer a full spectrum of online gambling services in Europe, covering Casino, Fixed Odds Betting, Pool Betting and Controlled Skilled Games. With MGA approval received, FansUnite will be joining other highly respected gambling companies such as PokerStars, Betfair and Unibet in operating their business within MGA regulations. Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3phwp53

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) David Liu, VP Strategy: “Digital Transformation of Agriculture is RMB 1 Trillion Opportunity”

“...We have successfully built a user base of nearly 600 million in record time...Our average daily parcel volume accounts for approximately 25% of China's daily parcel shipment. However, in terms of average spending per active buyers, we still see substantial upside potential...We plan to pursue more strategic investment and partnership opportunities that will allow us to accelerate digitization of our supply chain and enhance efficiency and values that could be shared with our consumers. In particular, we started our business in agriculture and we plan to continue our focus in agriculture as our next strategic priority. Agriculture is a sector that touches largest number of people and yet has had the least amount of digitization in the past decade.”

“...Total addressable market in 2019 for PBOC agricultural goods sales in China was RMB 8.1 trillion, with less than 7% of these sales taking place online. In contrast, the online penetration for physical goods in total was 23% in 2019....Pinduoduo is already one of the leading e-commerce platforms for agriculture. In 2019, we generated RMB136.4 billion or 13.6% of our GMV from agriculture produce and related goods...Any technology that can improve productivity and efficiency of an agricultural value chain will have a huge impact...We are uniquely positioned to drive trends in China's agriculture system. ..Our aim is to further consolidate our position as China's number one online agriculture platform and to build a worldwide presence in agriculture...We expect to continue gaining market share in agriculture and we see potential for our agriculture GMV to exceed RMB 1 trillion in 5 years.”

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/2FNBmSg

Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context.

