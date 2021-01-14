Oakville, ON and New York, NY, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition (www.sixstarpro.com), a leading maker of scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value, announced today that Six Star Pro Nutrition will be the official protein powder and pre-workout supplement for the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts ( https://beauts.nwhl.zone) and Metropolitan Riveters ( http://riveters.nwhl.zone) during the 2021 NWHL Isobel Cup season at historic Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.



The NWHL’s upcoming season and 2021 Isobel Cup Playoffs will be played from January 23 – February 5, 2021. The competition in Lake Placid will feature the six NWHL teams – Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and first-year expansion club the Toronto Six – and will be played without in-person fans, but instead, Fan Face cutouts in attendance.



And don’t be surprised to see Six Star brand ambassadors like soccer phenom Tobin Heath and Pittsburgh football superstar T.J. Watt as spectators inside of the NWHL Bubble as part of the NWHL Fan Faces cardboard cutout program.



As part of Six Star Pro Nutrition's sponsorship of the Buffalo Beauts and Metropolitan Riveters during the NWHL’s sixth season, the company that has earned the reputation as “The Athlete’s Choice” will be supplying both teams, approximately 50 athletes, with pre-workouts and protein powders inside the league’s bubble. This includes products like Six Star Pro Nutrition Pre-Workout Explosion and 100% Whey Protein Plus. Players on both the Buffalo Beauts and Metropolitan Riveters will be posting about their journeys using Six Star products inside the bubble as they grind their way towards professional glory.



“Six Star Pro Nutrition has an established reputation as the go-to for athletes in all sports, but what’s been most impressive has been their ability to champion powerful women,” said Dani Rylan Kearney, NWHL Founder and President of Women’s Hockey Partners. “Our players spend countless hours grinding for their opportunity at Isobel Cup glory and we’re fortunate to have Six Star fueling that journey.”



“Working with the Buffalo Beauts and Metropolitan Riveters is a unique next step in our relationship with athletes by cultivating partnerships at the team level,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand. “We also see a unique opportunity to share the story of these athletes and their journey, especially in a unique bubble climate, to our Six Star audience, some of whom may be learning about the league for the first time.”



The 2021 Isobel Cup Tournament will air on Twitch with Semifinal and Final action to air exclusively on NBCSN on February 4 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and February 5 at 7:00 p.m. This marks the first-ever women’s professional hockey games to be shown live on a major national cable network in the U.S. In addition to coverage on NBCSN, live coverage will stream exclusively on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.



The Six Star brand features performance energy ready-to-drinks, protein powders, and pre-workouts. Its star brand ambassadors include soccer phenom Tobin Heath, Pittsburgh football star T.J. Watt, baseball All-Star Giancarlo Stanton, and all-league point guard Russell Westbrook.



For more information on Six Star products, visit www.sixstarpro.com.



About the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL)

Established in 2015, the NWHL was the first professional women’s hockey league in North America to pay its players. The mission of the league is to fuel the continued growth of the sport and brand of pro women’s hockey. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six. Visit NWHL.zone and follow on Twitter and Facebook @NWHL and Instagram @NWHL.zone.



About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.



Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.



Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

