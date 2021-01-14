The RPT Live fitness app is providing subscribers with the ability to live stream classes hosted by RPT’s thriving team of 40 elite instructors proficient in nutritional counseling, goal mapping, exercise testing, body composition analysis, and much more.

Touchpoint platform connects fans and brands while promoting wellness in new ways during COVID-19 pandemic



The RPT Live app allows fans to participate in live stream fitness, motivation and focused well-being classes from the safety of home

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, and its licensee, Royal Personal Training (“RPT” or “Royal”), today provided an update on the successful marketing strategy and subscriber growth for the RPT Live Touchpoint app (RPT Live) available in the iOS store.

The RPT Live fitness app is providing subscribers with the ability to live stream classes hosted by RPT’s thriving team of 40 elite instructors proficient in nutritional counseling, goal mapping, exercise testing, body composition analysis, and much more. The app also provides access to class schedules, descriptions and original merchandise. In addition to the multi category on-demand video classes, the RPT team of instructors are able to live stream and upload classes to the app, providing users access to elite level training from anywhere. The RPT Live fitness application is now available for download on any iOS device via Apple’s App Store with subscriptions available for $19.99 per month.

The RPT team has developed and is deploying a key Influencer program that engages strategic influencers in fitness to promote RPT Live. This innovative marketing strategy developed by Shahin Safai, founder and CEO of RPT, and his team is just beginning; however, results in terms of downloads and subscription of RPT Live have exceeded expectations. To date, downloads of the app are in excess of 12,000 with subscribers of over 1500. Current download to subscriber conversion rate is 21.66% which is around four times the industry norm. In addition, there has been strong fan engagement for the live streams with viewership averaging 85% of subscribers per stream and rapidly increasing.

Shahin Safai, founder and CEO of RPT, commented, “We have been laser focused on developing a marketing campaign that will truly outperform existing online fitness programs and involve influencers including Lilly Ghalichi, Shiva Safai, Mike Shouhed, Harry Jowsey, Mariana Morais, and Stefanie Gurzannski, just to name a few. This will continue to enhance and develop our brand globally through RPT Live.

Over the past eight years we have built a network of high-profile clients that have grown to become family. These members of RPT have organically surged the engagement of our app and the feedback we have received has been incredible. We have curated a new form of digital fitness that takes the excitement of a live workout and makes you feel truly as if you were in the gym training with one of our elite coaches and celebrity friend. We’ve created highly captivating workout programs that are not only extremely effective but very entertaining as well. Filled with intriguing Q&As, special guest appearances, insightful advice and much more. We will be rolling out additional classes with a new category system in the very near future that will have brand new tailored workouts from our celebrity trainer ambassadors. This is an exciting time and I am truly overwhelmed by our early success. My expectation was to achieve 1000 subscribers within 60 days of our commercial launch and in just 30 days we have achieved over 1500. Touchpoint continues to be an inseparable and valuable asset to the RPT team and the success of the RPT Live app. Their support, diligence and attention to detail has enabled us to exceed our goals and allow us to project our brand within the fitness community, globally.”

Spencer Christopher CTO of Touchpoint, said, “I am very proud of all teams that have contributed to this app. We have witnessed an unprecedented level of engagement and success that far exceeds our original projections. The results show the strength of our Touchpoint technology perfectly blending with the RPT brand. The result is a powerful app that gives the users an incredible platform to use towards their fitness goals. RPT Live is positioned to be one of the premier forms of online fitness in 2021 and I look forward to our continued growth and expansion. With the app launches that Touchpoint has scheduled, this is a great leading indicator for our near and long term revenue growth.”

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

