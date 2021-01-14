New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Penile Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957656/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027. Inflatable Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$212.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Inflatable Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.8% CAGR
The Penile Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
