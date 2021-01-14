New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Penile Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957656/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.2% over the period 2020-2027. Inflatable Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$212.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Inflatable Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.8% CAGR



The Penile Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 126-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast A/S

Giant Medical. LLC

Promedon

Silimed

Zephyr Surgical Implants Sarl







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Penile Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Penile Implants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Penile Implants Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Penile Implants Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Inflatable Devices (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Inflatable Devices (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Inflatable Devices (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Inflatable Devices (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Non-Inflatable Devices (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Non-Inflatable Devices (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Penile Implants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Penile Implants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Penile Implants Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Penile Implants Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Penile Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Penile Implants Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Penile Implants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Penile Implants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Penile Implants Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Penile Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Penile Implants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Penile Implants Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Penile Implants Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Penile Implants Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Penile Implants Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Penile Implants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Penile Implants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Penile Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Penile Implants Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Penile Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Penile Implants Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Penile Implants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Penile Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Penile Implants Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Penile Implants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Penile Implants Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Penile Implants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Penile Implants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Penile Implants Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Penile Implants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Penile Implants Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Penile Implants Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Penile Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 41: Penile Implants Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Penile Implants Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Penile Implants Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Penile Implants Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Penile Implants Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Penile Implants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Penile Implants Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Penile Implants Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

