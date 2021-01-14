Company announcement no. 9 2020/21

Allerød, 14 January 2021





Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Templeton Counsel, LLC on 14 January 2021 informed Matas A/S that Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC effective 7 January 2021 owns less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.

Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC owns 1,901,072 shares in Matas A/S, or 4.96% of the share capital and voting rights.





Contacts

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen

CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Henrik Brünniche Lund

Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08





