New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Industry

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altergy Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

FKK Corporation

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Oorja Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

Protonex Technology Corporation

RELiON Battery, LLC

SerEnergy A/S

Shanghai EverPower Technologies., Ltd.

Toho Gas Co., Ltd.











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel

Cells) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to

2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane

Fuel Cells): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: European PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 8: European PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market in

France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for PEMFC (Proton Exchange

Membrane Fuel Cells): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel

Cells) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel

Cells) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49





