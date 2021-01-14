Portland, OR, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Implants Market garnered $85.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $147.46 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives from medical health insurance companies for critical issues, and increase in awareness regarding different types of implants drive the growth of the global medical implant market. However, high cost of treatment and stringent approval process restrain the market growth. Contrarily, technological advancements in implants present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
The orthopedic implants segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period
The metallic biomaterials segment to maintain its lead position by 2027
Based on biomaterial type, the metallic biomaterials segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global medical implant market, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is attributed to rise in aging population, increase in research and development investments, surge in applications of biomaterials, demand for plastic surgery, and reimbursements provided by Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. However, the polymers biomaterials segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is due to prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and demand for cardiac regeneration.
North America to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2027
Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global medical implant market, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to increase in number of cardiovascular diseases and surge in aging population in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to untapped opportunities such as expanding healthcare budgets and rise in disposable income.
Leading market players
We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.
Allied Market Research
Pune, INDIA
