All Covered has Tier 3+ level data centers spanning the country located in Chandler, AZ, Aurora, IL and Sterling, VA. All three of the data centers are SOC 2 compliant and staffed 24x7x365.

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its IT Services Division, All Covered, is proud to announce ChannelE2E, published by After Nines Inc., has named it to the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list for 2020. The list and research identify and honor the top managed IT service providers (MSPs) that support customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and more.

The rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s 2020 readership survey, combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed cloud services. The third-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018 (100 honorees) amid ChannelE2E’s continued readership growth, and the growing need for cloud-focused MSPs.

“All Covered leads the way by leveraging our cloud services and capabilities to accelerate our clients’ digital transformations, especially during the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and we are honored to be recognized again by After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E as an industry leading MSP in cloud services.” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “We are extremely proud of our work creating opportunities for our dealer partners and customers to integrate new technologies into their offerings and enable the intelligent connected workplace.”

“After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E congratulate Konica Minolta and All Covered on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Businesses worldwide require MSPs like these to ensure safe, successful and secure cloud migrations backed by ongoing support.”

Highlights from the associated ChannelE2E research include:

Public Cloud MSP Revenue Growth: MSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $29.2 million in public cloud revenues in 2020, up 38% from 2019.

Geography: MSP honorees are headquartered in 29 different countries, and 51% of the MSP honorees are headquartered outside of North America.

Public Cloud Platforms Supported: 82% of the MSP honorees support Microsoft Azure, followed by AWS (65%), Google Cloud Platform (23%) and VMware Cloud on AWS (18%).

Largest Revenue Share: 44% of MSP honorees said Microsoft Azure generates the bulk of their public cloud revenues, followed by AWS (41%).

Cybersecurity: Public cloud MSPs are growing their focus on cloud security posture management (CSPM), extended detection and response (XDR) and additional cyber services.

M&A: Mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the public cloud MSP sector. MSP honorees have made more than two-dozen acquisitions in the past year.

All Covered’s cloud services allow organizations to move their workloads to a secure cloud environment where they can easily scale as their business grows, paying only for what they need, when they need it. Companies can set up and deploy applications on All Covered’s SOC 2/Type 2 audited data centers without having to build or maintain the infrastructure themselves, and making them available to customers anywhere at any time.

As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, All Covered provides access to an ever-growing portfolio of products, services and tools, empowering teams to be faster, smarter and more collaborative than ever before. All Covered provides end-to-end infrastructure support, and supports its customers through every stage of their cloud transformation journey, increasing productivity and providing peace of mind with secure data, all with one point of contact.

The Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri. Find the list and associated report online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio, from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About After Nines Inc.

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs). For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz. For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri.

