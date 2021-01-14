Morristown, NJ, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider for businesses has expanded its cloud voice portfolio to include Hosted PBX and SIP Trunk solutions delivered using a netsapiens SNAPsolution platform. The netsapiens platform technology currently supports over 1.5 Million active application end-points. BCN first announced its technology partnership with netsapiens, a provider of unified communications (UCaaS) platform solutions for service providers, in the second quarter of 2020.

The new BCN Cloud Voice platform solution delivers geographic redundancy via a fully integrated and meshed 3-node configuration which is indispensable in meeting the critical high availability goals for IP telephony services. For businesses relying on IP-based communications, high availability built around redundant data center nodes is a requirement for service providers in the market place.

Recognizing the needs of today’s workforce, a standard component of the solution is the BCNmobile app which gives customers the ability to manage their communications anywhere, anytime, on any device. In essence bringing the features of the BCN Cloud Voice platform directly to their mobile devices as a Unified Communications solution.

A wide selection of industry-leading Polycom and Yealink IP phones for the desktop round out the BCN Cloud Voice solution.

“For 27 years BCN has acted on the needs of our partners and customers while applying the time, energy, and resources needed to ensure that the BCN experience is second to none,” says Richard M. Boudria, Jr., Chairman and CEO of BCN. “With this latest announcement, we continue to build a portfolio that allows us to create the technology solutions that meet today’s needs while preparing for tomorrow’s.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that our existing customers, and all of our new customer opportunities, have access to BCN’s Cloud Voice services platform technology to allow us to deliver IP-based voice solutions that move their business forward,” says Julian Jacquez, President and COO of BCN. “The BCN Cloud Voice portfolio is designed to offer breadth and flexibility that allows our customers to transition from TDM to IP-based voice services whenever they are ready and their business needs requires such.”

The BCN Cloud Voice portfolio will now include solutions that can be delivered over the netsapiens’ IP voice platform technology, a Broadsoft-based IP voice solution offering and, as recently announced, a POTS replacement service powered by EPIK technology.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

