Dublin, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Airport Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 624.97 million by 2027 from US$ 440.17 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America airport antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Advancement of airport infrastructure is the major factor driving the growth of the North America airport antenna market. However, issues associated with expensive installation and maintenance of aircraft antennas hinders the growth of North America airport antenna market.
The North America airport antenna market has been segmented into airport type, antenna type frequency band and application. Based on airport type, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into military airport and commercial airport. Commercial airport segment held the largest market share in 2019. Based on antenna type, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into dipole and monopole. Dipole segment held a substantial market share in 2019. Based on frequency band, the North America airport antenna market is categorized into high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. Very high frequency held the largest share and also is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into SATCOM, surveillance, navigation, and others. SATCOM held the largest market share throughout the forecast period.
Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a high-tech companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals had led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders in last few months. The airport closure for regular passengers has led the airports to experience deflation in revenue. The adoption rate of technological adoption among US airports is decent, and owing to the closure of airports, the demand has shrunken to a drastic level. Additionally, the overall construction processes, research and development activities would also get affected in the short term. This showcasing a negative effect on the airport antenna market. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease by 2022.
Amphenol Procom; Antenna Products Corporation; Comrod Communications AS.; HENSOLDT; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.; Terma; Wade Antenna, Inc.; and Watts Antenna Company are among the leading companies in the North America airport antenna market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Northrop Grumman Corporation, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) hosted the Oyster Monitoring Tech Showcase for highlighting the work done by the organizations for helping the CBF monitor oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay.
The report segments the North America Airport Antenna Market as follows:
North America Airport Antenna Market - By Airport Type
North America Airport Antenna Market - By Antenna Type
North America Airport Antenna Market - By Frequency Band
North America Airport Antenna Market - By Country
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. North America Airport Antenna Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 North America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. North America Airport Antenna Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Advancement of Airport Infrastructure
5.1.2 Increasing Use of Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Expensive Installation and Maintenance of Aircraft Antennas
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 North America Witnessing Rise in Government Investment for the Expansion and Construction of Airports
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 DAS Providing Smart Airport Communication System
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Airport Antenna Market - North America Analysis
6.1 North America Airport Antenna Market Overview
6.2 North America Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking
7. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Airport Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Military Airport
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Military Airport: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Commercial Airport
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Commercial Airport: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Antenna Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Dipole
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Dipole: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Monopole
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Monopole: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Frequency Band
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band (2019 and 2027)
9.3 High Frequency
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Very High Frequency
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Very High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Ultra High Frequency
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Ultra High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. North America Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Airport Antenna Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)
10.3 SATCOM
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 SATCOM: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Surveillance
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Surveillance: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Navigation
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Navigation: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. North America Airport Antenna Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.1.1 North America: Airport Antenna Market, by Key Country
11.1.1.1 US: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.1.1 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.1.2 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.1.3 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.1.4 US: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.2 Canada: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.2.1 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.2.2 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.2.3 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.2.4 Canada: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.3 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.3.1 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.3.2 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.3.3 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.3.4 Mexico: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Airport Antenna Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Wade Antenna, Inc
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Amphenol Procom
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Antenna Product Corporation
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Comrod Communication AS
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 HENSOLDT Inc
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Terma
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Watts Antenna Company
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Word Index
