According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 624.97 million by 2027 from US$ 440.17 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America airport antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Advancement of airport infrastructure is the major factor driving the growth of the North America airport antenna market. However, issues associated with expensive installation and maintenance of aircraft antennas hinders the growth of North America airport antenna market.



The North America airport antenna market has been segmented into airport type, antenna type frequency band and application. Based on airport type, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into military airport and commercial airport. Commercial airport segment held the largest market share in 2019. Based on antenna type, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into dipole and monopole. Dipole segment held a substantial market share in 2019. Based on frequency band, the North America airport antenna market is categorized into high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. Very high frequency held the largest share and also is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the North America airport antenna market is segmented into SATCOM, surveillance, navigation, and others. SATCOM held the largest market share throughout the forecast period.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a very devastating impact over the North America region. Presently, the US is the worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. North America is one of the most important regions for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, the presence of a high-tech companies, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada. The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with thousands of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals had led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders in last few months. The airport closure for regular passengers has led the airports to experience deflation in revenue. The adoption rate of technological adoption among US airports is decent, and owing to the closure of airports, the demand has shrunken to a drastic level. Additionally, the overall construction processes, research and development activities would also get affected in the short term. This showcasing a negative effect on the airport antenna market. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease by 2022.



Amphenol Procom; Antenna Products Corporation; Comrod Communications AS.; HENSOLDT; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.; Terma; Wade Antenna, Inc.; and Watts Antenna Company are among the leading companies in the North America airport antenna market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, Northrop Grumman Corporation, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) hosted the Oyster Monitoring Tech Showcase for highlighting the work done by the organizations for helping the CBF monitor oyster populations in the Chesapeake Bay.



The report segments the North America Airport Antenna Market as follows:



North America Airport Antenna Market - By Airport Type

Military Airport

Commercial Airport

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Antenna Type

Dipole

Monopole

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Frequency Band

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Application

SATCOM

Surveillance

Navigation

Others

North America Airport Antenna Market - By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

